The Edward J. and Cathy Gallagher Arts at Clarke Series will present, “A Night In Italy.”
Beginning at 6:30 p.m., attendees can enjoy Italian cuisine in the Clarke University Wahlert Atrium, followed by musical performances ranging from selections from “Don Giovanni” to “La Boheme,” in Jansen Music Hall.
Clarke’s string orchestra, led by assistant professor of music Rob Stull, will take the stage at 7:30 p.m., then featured vocalists Jeremiah Cawley and Clarke music alumni Megan Gloss, Anna Petrie and James Enzler will be accompanied by Clarke instructor of music and collaborative pianist JeeHae Ahn.
Soprano Gloss, who is the features editor of the Telegraph Herald, has performed in prominent operatic and musical theater roles in productions including “Romeo and Juliet,” “Oklahoma!” and “Carousel.” In 2011, she made her European debut, performing throughout Italy in the title roles of Norma, Anna Bolena and Semiramide, as well as Alice Ford in “Falstaff.” She has made guest appearances with the Dubuque Symphony Orchestra and has found a second home in Madison, Wis., as a company vocalist with Madison Opera.
Mezzo soprano Petrie has performed a variety of repertoire, including “Cosí fan tutte,” “Le nozze di Figaro” and “Hansel and Gretel.” She has performed with companies including the Dubuque Symphony Orchestra, The Bronx Opera, Opera Breve, Opera Manhattan, Delaware Valley Opera and Opera New Jersey. She also has been featured alongside The Fond du Lac Symphonic Band and has performed in New York, Texas and South Carolina, as well as fundraising concerts for The Fond du Lac Center for Spirituality and Healing.
Tenor Cawley has led instrumental and vocal ensembles across the US and UK. He sings with the Grammy Award-nominated True Concord and founded the new music ensemble, The Box is Empty. He has worked with national and international ensembles and serves on the organizing committee for the Oxford Conducting Institute. Cawley is a sought-after choral clinician, adjudicator and conducting teacher. He is the director of choral-vocal activities at Loras College, having previously held posts at Western Kentucky and Georgia State Universities.
Bass Enzler performs regularly in the chorus of Madison Opera, including renditions of “Rusalka,” “Abduction from the Seraglio” and “Barber of Seville.” He also is a fixture of the musical theater community in Madison, with roles including Caiaphas in “Jesus Christ Superstar” and Larry in “Company.” Before moving from Dubuque, he performed roles in “Carmen” and “La Bohème” with the Dubuque Symphony Orchestra, as well as numerous roles with the Grand Opera House.
General admission tickets are $15, and the program is free for Clarke students and employees. Tickets can be reserved online or by phone at 563-588-6412. Clarke requires masks to be worn inside all campus buildings, except when eating or drinking.