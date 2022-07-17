Once upon a time, as a wee lad, I was under the impression that if I obtained enough collectibles, I’d be able to retire at 25 to a tropical island with robot butlers, hammocks and a never-ending font of tacos.
And stunningly, it wasn’t just 6-year-old me that was entertaining such patently absurd notions in the late 1980s and early 1990s.
The 1990s were, after all, the decade of the speculator boom in comic books. And don’t even get me started on Beanie Babies.
Everyone’s heard the story of that one kid down the street (or a friend of a cousin) whose father claimed that the family’s cherished Beanie Baby collection was their ticket to paying for college. And sure, there were a few big winners in the scarcity game — the New York Post has a fascinating article on the subject at tinyurl.com/2p9bynv2 — but the end was nigh almost as soon as it began.
By 1999, the little suckers were still cute, but that was about the only intrinsic value they had.
My illusions about the value of any comic books I collected in the ‘90s had vanished well before that time. Which isn’t to say I’d been unbitten by the collecting bug. Far from it.
Instead, I’d realized that the real draw of collecting fell into two broad categories of dopamine: The thrill of the hunt and the thrill of completion.
There’s nothing quite like thumbing through stacks of back issues looking for a copy of The Amazing Spider-Man No. 529, the last Straczynski-penned issue you need in order to own his entire run on that title. Which I have yet to do.
Let me know if you have any leads.
But when that time comes, it’s a feeling not unlike fitting that final piece of a puzzle together perfectly and admiring the results. You find yourself appreciating the whole after so many hours focused on the tiny edges of each piece.
I learned this somewhat casual approach to collecting from my mother, who had a few collections of her own: Depression glass, Monopoly boards and the many, many cow figurines that adorned every free surface in her kitchen.
It wasn’t like she spent every free moment meticulously pouring over garage sales. However she was known to go to the occasional auction when the mood struck.
Sometimes there would be a rare 1946 edition of the Parker Brothers classic board game from an estate sale and sometimes there was $1 ceramic bovine at the checkout in Dollar Tree.
And that’s just it.
It’s filling that space with the perfect tchotchke to set off the mooning cow. It’s finding a complete collection of 1993’s “The Golden Age” — starring the Justice Society of America — at a used bookstore in Springfield, Ill.
But what really matters is taking a moment to smell the roses — or musty shelving, depending on the locale — and appreciate the things we find dear enough to collect.
You might not be able to take it with you when Saint Peter calls, but you can appreciate its quality — the reason why you were attracted to it in the first place — in the meantime.
And, if you’re extremely lucky, you’ll get to retire to that island and enjoy tacos no matter what its intrinsic value.
