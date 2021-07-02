MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Callahan’s Summer Flea Market, Antique and Collectible Show will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, July 11, at the Jackson County Fairgrounds, 1212 E. Quarry St.
The show is returning for the first time since September 2019. It is one of Iowa’s largest, with more than 150 indoor and outdoor exhibitors.
The cost is $4. Those 10 and younger are free. Parking is free.
Early bird shoppers are welcome between 6:30 and 8:30 a.m. The cost for early bird admission is $10.
For more information, call 319-462-0135.