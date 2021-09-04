Editor’s note: Due to the continuing pandemic unpredictability, we urge readers to confirm that the following events are still scheduled and whether there are any restrictions or guidelines.
Dairy Days, Platteville, Wis., Sept. 10-12: Kicks off Friday with a flea market, amusement rides and beer tent. Saturday features a morning parade down Main Street followed by a dairy cattle show at Legion Field Park, which also features an arts and crafts fair and carnival. Other highlights included truck and tractor pulls and live music.
Villa Louis Carriage Classic, Prairie du Chien, Wis., Sept. 10-12: One of the largest carriage driving competitions in the nation with more than 100 drivers. Visitors also can tour the authentically restored Dousman family home.
Bloktoberfest, Dubuque, Sept. 11. The Millwork District will be alive with activities such as bike/skateboard ramp demonstrations/competitions, live music, food and drink.
21st annual Fishtival, Bellevue, Iowa, Sept. 11. An event along the Mississippi River, it will include activities, arts, music, food and drink.
33rd annual Dubuque Dragon Boat Festival, Sept. 11-12. Sponsored by the Dubuque Dragon Boat Association, it will again take place on the Mississippi River next to Riverview Park. This year’s theme is Cartoon Characters, come dressed as your favorite cartoon character.
Pecatonica Valley Antique Days, Darlington, Wis., Sept. 11-12. Two days of flea markets, antique tractors and machinery displays. At Lafayette County Fairgrounds and Louisa Street.
Oktoberfest, Dubuque, Sept. 18. Centered at the Backwaters Stage at Q Casino, the event will include all of the usual Oktoberfest celebratory food and drink experiences as well as live music and wiener dog races.
Cemetery walk, Galena, Ill., Sept. 18-19. Performers of the Greenwood Cemetery Walk will explore the rugged lives of early settlers, sharing stories of prosperity and the challenges of intersecting cultures, politics, war and slavery.
30th annual Germanfest, Guttenberg, Iowa, Sept. 24-26. Lots of live music throughout the weekend along with food, drink, activities for children, wiener dog races, a home brew contest and tasting and sauerkraut contest.
Cornish Festival, downtown Mineral Point, Wis., Sept. 24-26. Music, food, workshops, films and craft demonstrations will be featured throughout the weekend.
Apple Festival, downtown Gays Mills, Wis., Sept. 24-26. Features parades, carnivals, arts and crafts, flea markets, music, dancing, fun run/walk, food, festivities and, of course, thousands of apples.
Pumpkin Festival, Warren, Ill., Sept. 24-26. Features include a carnival rides, parade, pro wrestling, Big Wheel races, a live auction, food stands, arts and crafts, petting zoo, pony rides and helicopter rides.
Tri-States Largest Chili Cookoff, Dubuque, Oct. 2. Tentative date, the event annually features a variety of chilis to taste test as well as other food, drink and music.
Cheesefest, downtown Shullsburg, Wis., Oct. 2. Craft and food vendors, stage entertainment, kids activities, cheese-tasting and viewing events by local cheesemakers and wine-tastings.
Oktoberfest, Galena, Ill., Oct. 4. Family activities, live polka music, wiener dog racing, plus German-style food and beer will headline 11th annual event at Depot Park.
Country Fair, Galena, Ill., Oct. 9. One of Galena’s most popular events featuring more than 150 vendors selling a variety of high-quality, original handmade arts, crafts and fine arts.
42nd annual Halloween Parade & Festival, Galena, Ill., Oct. 30. One of the largest, longest and spookiest parades in the tri-state area, featuring floats, marching bands, costumed participants, prizes and treats.
11th annual Driftless Film Festival, Mineral Point, Wis., Nov. 4-7. A celebration of independent cinema that takes place at the Mineral Point Opera House.
37th annual Nouveau Parade & Celebration, Galena, Ill., Nov. 19. Galena Cellars celebrates the release of the wine of the 2021 harvest. A parade of revelers will assemble at 2:30 p.m. for a trek around Galena’s Main Street.
Reflections in the Park, Dubuque, Nov. 25. Murphy Park will be lit up with a variety of Christmas decorations for cars to drive past and through. Usually runs until the first week of January.
Christmas Weekend and Lighted Lamps/Living Windows, Darlington, Wis., Dec. 3-4. Along with participating merchants, the highlight will be a parade on Main Street Saturday night along with a visit from Santa at the Historic Train Depot.
Night of the Luminaria and Living Windows, Galena, Ill., Dec. 11. More than 5,000 candlelit luminaries will line the streets, steps, sidewalks and store windows from Main Street to the hills overlooking Grant Park.
Great Tri-State Rail Sale, La Crosse, Wis., Jan. 29. Featuring 300 vendor tables, the flea market swap meet will include buy, sell and trade all scales of model, toy and antique trains in the La Crosse Center.