It is the plot of many a TV movie: Small-town girl leaves her Midwest home, moves to the big city, lives the quintessential life of a struggling artist and eventually finds overwhelming success.
Dubuque native and Wahlert Catholic High School graduate Kirsten Ulve could have written the screenplay because she’s lived it.
Ulve, 52, is one of four artists and 10 photographers whose work will take center stage this Christmas season when the USPS rolls out its annual holiday stamps.
Studio A, a design studio in Alexandria, Va., is the artistic catalyst behind the annual stamps.
“They found me completely by accident,” Ulve said. “Antonio Alcala, the art director, was looking for artists who had done caricatures of Prince for a possible stamp, and he saw an image I had done for my own personal Christmas card (on my website).”
Ulve worked with Alcala to produce the four-stamp block featuring her art — a reindeer, a stocking, an ornament and a Christmas tree.
“I know all my local post office workers here (in New York),” she said. “And they’re so excited.”
After graduating from Wahlert, Ulve attended the University of Iowa, where she studied illustration and graphic design.
“I also worked at the graphic design department at U of I. There were about five of us,” she said. “We did all of the design and illustration for book stores, restaurants, everything that the school ran on campus. This was at the dawn of digital design. That was a very valuable learning experience.”
After college, Ulve moved to Chicago, where she lived for six years before moving to New York City.
“I was scared to move to New York right away,” she said. “I’m in Chicago, and it’s great. I’m young and just starting out. I worked for New City newspaper and did a lot of nightclub flyers and that kind of thing.”
An illustrator friend who was living in New York encouraged her to make the next big move in her career.
“He needed a roommate, and I decided this was my chance. That was in 1996,” Ulve said.
She said that every stereotype one hears about making it in New York is true.
“The hustle factor is so much higher,” she said. “This was before the advent of websites. You still had to go and drop off your portfolio when you wanted to work for somebody, then go and pick it up again and hope they wanted you.”
Ulve scored a job as the art director at The Princeton Review, continuing her illustration work on the side.
“Eventually, I got so busy with my illustration work that I ended up quitting my day job,” she said. “And I’ve been working as a full time graphic artist since 1998.”
Although Ulve and her husband, Casey Ross, have lived in Manhattan’s Flatiron District since 2007, Dubuque is never far from her heart.
She designed a poster of the city of Dubuque for the Dubuque Museum of Art more than 10 years ago and, thanks to her efforts and those of Cyndie Nelson, DuMA’s gift shop manager, many of Ulve’s designs are available for purchase at the museum.
“We began working together early last summer,” Nelson said. “Her posters of the city of Dubuque and the Port of Dubuque have been made into beautiful scarves which we sell in the gift shop. She’s designed coffee mugs and tote bags focusing on the boats in our port, and all of the art is in her own unique style.”
Ulve said her family always has been involved in the art community in Dubuque, and she is happy that she can continue that tradition.
“My parents were involved with the museum and the Dubuque Art Association,” she said. “My mom was the president in the late ’70s, and my dad was on the board of trustees in the late ’90s, until his death in 2008, so I’m always interested in helping out the museum and keeping up the family’s involvement.”
Nelson said she hopes that she and Ulve will have merchandise featuring the stamp designs in the gift shop in time for holiday shopping.
“I find great satisfaction in working with artists from our area,” she said. “Kirsten’s story should be a blueprint for how young people in our schools could pursue their dreams in the art world.”
Ulve said she always will have a connection with her hometown, but New York is home now, despite witnessing the out flux of New Yorkers due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’ve been really lucky that we can work during the pandemic,” said Ulve, whose husband also has been able to continue working as a morning show host on local radio. “But when you walk through New York, there are so many storefronts that are empty. It’s bad. So many businesses and people are leaving.”
It is Ulve’s artistic spirit, along with the “stick-to-it-tiveness” that Midwesterners are famous for, that has her determined to ride it out in New York.
“There is such a tremendous artistic outpouring that comes out of tough times like this,” she said. “I want to be a part of that.”