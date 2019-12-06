The website BingeClock.com lets you find out how long it will take you to watch every episode of your favorite shows: Thirteen days and 22 hours will get you through the entire collection of “The Simpsons”; two days and 14 hours for all of “Breaking Bad”; and 20 hours and 50 minutes will complete “Stranger Things.”
We suggest, if those times don’t seem like they’re life-devouring, you’re probably too tired to think straight!
According to the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, roughly 88% of U.S. adults say they’ve lost sleep from binge-watching multiple episodes or an entire season of their favorite show. In fact, one in three binge-watchers reports insomnia, fatigue and poor sleep quality. They’re also apt to snack on unhealthy foods and be extra sedentary, which leads to an increase in risk for heart disease, obesity and depression.
Here’s your guide to Breaking Bad — bad binge-watching habits, that is:
— Decide how much time you’re going to spend before you start watching.
— Use apps like StayFocused to block streaming sites, say Netflix or Amazon Prime, after a predetermined length of viewing time each day.
— Log out of your streaming accounts every time you’re done.
— Disable autoplay and “recommended” functions. That way you have to make an effort to start watching, and maybe, just maybe, this time you’ll say no.
— Make sleep appealing. Meditate for 10 minutes before getting in bed. Make the bedroom as comfortable as possible, with a cool, quiet, dark environment (allow only red wavelength lights) that promotes sleep.
Mehmet Oz, M.D. is host of “The Dr. Oz Show,” and Mike Roizen, M.D. is Chief Wellness Officer and Chair of Wellness Institute at Cleveland Clinic. To live your healthiest, tune into “The Dr. Oz Show” or visit www.sharecare.com.