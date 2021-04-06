LANCASTER, Wis. — Schreiner Memorial Library will offer several in-person and virtual events this month.
6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 7: “The Exercise of Meditation” will be led by Jeff Lockhart via Zoom.
10 a.m. Saturday, April 17: In celebration of Earth Day, award-winning pop artist Michael Albert will share how to create a masterpiece by using recycled materials from around the house, such as cereal boxes, magazines and cardboard.
1:30 p.m. Sunday, April 18: Learn the basics of painting with “Painting with Patti Francis.” The workshop is open to 12 adults and will be physically distanced, with masks required.
6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 27: The library will start a new book club via Zoom led by director Christinna Swearingen.
4:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 18: “FRANKENTOYS” will allow teens to donate old toys to upcycle at the library’s Mad Scientist Lab to share and make new creations. Participants will use tools, hot glue and paint. The program will be physically distanced, with masks required.
10 a.m. Tuesdays: “Toddler Tales” will explore books, new vocabulary, rhythm, music and movement via Zoom.
To register for workshops and events, email Kristin at kholman-steffel@swls.org or call the library at 608-723-7304.
To join the book club, email Swearingen at cswearingen@swls.org.