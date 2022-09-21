The 1958 Chuck Berry version of “House of Blue Lights” suggested you “Pull up your jeans and we will truck on down/A knocked out joint at the edge of town ... Fall in there, lose your lead/At the house, the house of blue lights.”

Great song, but if it had only said, “Fall in there, you’ll lose your head at the house, the house of blue lights,” it would have been prophetic!

Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. His next book is “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow.” Do you have a topic Dr. Mike should cover in a future column? If so, please email questions@GreatAgeReboot.com.

