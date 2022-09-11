Banned Books Week takes place the week of September 18, and the theme is “Books Unite Us. Censorship Divides Us.”
Though book banning is often viewed as a thing of the past, there has been a recent, measurable uptick in efforts to ban books, especially books made available to children and teenagers.
The rationale behind these attempts are varied, but in theory, the goal is admirable — to ensure the safety of children and teenagers. In reality, depriving young readers of books that give space to marginalized identities and shed light on challenging topics does not keep them safe — it keeps them from experiencing stories that provide mirrors, windows and sliding glass doors. In other words, it keeps readers from finding stories that speak to their lived experiences and help build empathy and understanding for people whose lives are different from theirs. These stories have the power to save lives.
Here are a few young adult titles from the top 10 most challenged books of 2021, according to the American Library Association’s Office for Intellectual Freedom.
“All Boys Aren’t Blue,” by George M. Johnson (Farrar, Straus & Giroux, 2020)
In this extremely vulnerable and authentic memoir, Johnson describes their experience growing up Black and queer all the way from childhood to early adulthood. From getting their teeth kicked in at age five, to experiencing their first crush on a boy, to tackling gender norms and more, Johnson’s essays hold nothing back in their effort to illuminate the path that took Johnson from scared little boy to self-possessed activist.
This book has been banned and challenged for its LGBTQIA + focus, occasional profanity and sexual content.
Despite the tumultuous journey, at the end of this memoir Johnson writes, “If one person was helped by my story, then it was all worth it.”
While not every essay will resonate with every reader, there are stories within this collection that will help readers feel seen and validated no matter who they are.
“Out of Darkness,” by Ashley Hope Pérez (Carolrhoda Lab, 2015)
In this heart-wrenching, fictionalized account of the 1937 New London school explosion, Pérez explores how prejudice and power — and the instinct to hold tightly onto both — can impact a community.
Readers meet Naomi, a Mexican teenager whose grandparents send her and her 7-year-old twin siblings to live in New London, Texas, with their abusive stepfather.
Shortly after arriving in New London, Naomi ends up meeting and falling for Wash, a Black boy who helps reignite her hope for the future. As their star-crossed romance unfolds, we also see how difficult life in Texas was for women and people of color in the 1930s.
The triumphs and traumas of each character escalate until a tragic explosion erupts in the local school. Who will be blamed for this tragedy? Who will make it out alive?
The tragedies depicted in this story are not gratuitous, but Pérez pulls no punches in her depiction of life during this time. It has been banned, challenged and restricted for its depictions of abuse and sexual content.
Readers will feel inspired to think deeply about our history as a country and the role we all play in making sure it continues moving in a safer, more accepting direction.
“Gender Queer,” by Maia Kobabe (Oni Press, 2019)
This illustrated autobiography focuses on the complexity of feeling truly “yourself.” Maia Kobabe, a nonbinary cartoonist, knows that the pronouns e/em/eir are the ones for em, but it was not always so clear.
Growing up, Maia felt like there was no other option than to go along with the gender and pronouns assigned to em at birth. Feeling pressured to dress and act “like a girl” was confusing and uncomfortable, especially once Maia started going through puberty.
Finding niche interests in fanfiction, manga and fandom, helped Maia learn more about eirself, and continue to learn more about gender, sexuality and identity. One of eir greatest sources of knowledge was the public library — Maia devoured as many queer stories as possible and, as a result, learned that there was nothing wrong with how e felt.
Since this graphic novel discusses gender and sexuality, there are illustrations that depict bodies in various states — as a result, this book has been banned, challenged and restricted for “sexually explicit” images as well as LGBTQIA + content.
At its core, this is a book about learning to be true to oneself. Because of this universal struggle, readers will find something to relate to in Maia’s journey, even those who are not queer or gender nonconforming.
Celebrate Banned Books Week by reading widely and daringly with the young people in your life. While not every book is for every reader, try to focus on the ways these stories can unite us all and help us feel less alone. Visit your local library or bookstore to read these books and more.
