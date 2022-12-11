If your birthday is today: A positive attitude will carry you through any ordeal you face this year. Refuse to let other people cause problems for you. Be direct about what you are willing to do, and go about your business. Take responsibility for your happiness. Set boundaries to ensure you don’t let others talk you into something that isn’t right for you.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21): Put more time and effort into making your surroundings more convenient and comfortable. Plan to entertain friends or relatives who put a smile on your face. Don’t exaggerate.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Say what’s on your mind, clear up any misunderstandings, share your feelings and intentions, and plan to resolve any issues with a loved one. Someone will need your undivided attention.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19): Reveal only what’s necessary. Listen to what others say and offer what’s fair, nothing more. Don’t disrupt your plans because someone lets you down. Home improvement is favored.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20): Don’t take risks or let your temper lead to poor decisions. Take the high road, surround yourself with people who enjoy the same things you do and refuse to get dragged into someone else’s drama.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Take a backdoor approach to avoid conflict. Consider ways to earn more money or use your skills to do something good for your community. A positive attitude will help you finish what you start.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Don’t let uncertainty stand in your way. Try not to overlook an alternative that will help you gain ground, regardless of what others do or say. Trust and believe in yourself and forge ahead.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Stop making excuses and go after your dreams. Get together with people who understand you and what you have to offer, and you’ll receive insight into unique ways to update your skills.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Take a different approach by mixing things up a bit, and you’ll discover new methods that will help you improve your reputation, position and direction. Discuss your intentions with a confidant.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Do something that makes you think and stirs your imagination. Sign up for activities that make you happy or bring you in contact with people who have something to contribute to your world.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Take a break. Whether you spend time with others or do something alone, have your plans in place and put your worries aside. Spend quality time doing something you love. Romance is favored.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Be careful what you share. Keep sensitive issues to yourself and concentrate on health and financial well-being. Put together a routine geared toward fitness and diet, and you will feel good.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22): Refuse to sit still when you want to move forward and make changes to your lifestyle to ease stress. Look for alternative ways to bring in cash or to live on less. Choose moderation.
