Comedian David Testroet will perform a pair of shows at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, and 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Burkey’s Bar and Grill, 10638 Key West Drive.
A Dubuque native and photographer now living in Colorado, Testroet has performed stand-up comedy for more than 30 years nationally and throughout Canada, as well as part of five USO tours.
He has appeared on CBS’ “Candid Camera,” Fox’s “Hot from the Inferno” and Showtime’s Comedy Network. Testroet also has written and performed radio voice-overs throughout the western U.S. and plays harmonica.
Tickets for the Feb. 14 show are sold out. General admission tickets are $15 for the Feb. 15 show and are available by calling 563-231-3253.