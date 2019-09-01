There are several places in the tri-states to visit or get your fill of the Halloween season and its scary goblins, pumpkins and patches.
Czipar’s Apple Orchard, 8610 U.S. 52, is open daily through Thanksgiving. Its biggest event, the Apple Festival, will be from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 28-29. The orchard has been in the Czipar family since the 1940s. Call 563-582-7476.
Ditmar Farms, 256 S. Grebner Road, Elizabeth, Ill. Features a pumpkin patch, apple orchard and sweet corn. Call 815-858-3413.
Papa’s Pumpkin Patch, 16679 360th Ave., Bellevue, Iowa, opens in late September, and closes at the end of October. Open 10 a.m-5 p.m. daily. Many pumpkins will be available as well as gourds, squash and pumpkin pies. There’s a bat cave, petting zoo and free wagon rides. Call 563-872-4728.
Pinter’s Gardens and Pumpkins, 2475 Iowa 9, Decorah, Iowa. Agri-tainment Center open from late September through late October. Wide variety of autumn activities. Call 563-382-0010.
Schuster’s Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze, 7541 Schueller Heights Road. 10 a.m-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, late September through October. Two hay ride wagons carry people back and forth to the patch. There are corn stalks, Indian corn, gourds and baked goods. Call 563-556-2879.
Shihata’s Orchard, Wisconsin 35, Prairie du Chien, Wis., will host its annual Orchard Fest on Oct. 5-6. Open daily 9 a.m.-5 p.m. They have a 5-acre pumpkin patch and 40 acres of 13 varieties of apples. Call 608-326-2785.
Ten Eyck Orchard, Wisconsin 11 and 81, Brodhead, Wis. Open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 608-897-4014. Known for its Historic Red Round Barn. Another venue with 40 acres of apples. Corn maze opens Labor Day. Call 608-897-4014.
Vesperman Farms, 8149 Stage Road, Lancaster, Wis. Begins its season on Saturday, Sept. 21, and ends in late October. You can try to get through the 5-acre corn maze and launch pumpkins from a catapult and air cannon. Call 608-723-2712.