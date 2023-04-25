If your birthday is today: Formulate your goals for the year and balance your life with a mixture of hard work, exercise, healthy living and love. The willingness to work with others will be the key to success.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Do your part and everything else will fall into place. Devise a plan that stimulates your mind. Pamper yourself.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Don't settle for less. Consider what makes you happy, and incorporate what you enjoy most into your everyday routine.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Proceed down the path of least resistance. Unleash your spirit and follow your dreams. Take a passionate approach to everything.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) You'll face opposition if you try to do things your way. You'll discover how to incorporate your ideas into what's already in place. Your methods will be important today.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Offer your skills, knowledge and ideas to an organization or someone in need of assistance. Listen, share and adjust.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Take everything in before you decide what to do next. Reflect on the past and question the future. Rethink your work ethic and goals.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Before you make a decision, do your homework. Invest time in learning and exploring the possibilities and what's available.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Distance yourself from trouble or anyone pushing you in a direction you don't want to go. Peace of mind will prevail.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Don't hesitate when an opportunity presents itself. Changes to space will positively impact your state of mind and important relationships. Share your thoughts.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Stick close to home; if you venture out, you'll face resistance from someone who doesn't share your views. Self-improvement projects will bring the most satisfaction.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) You've got the stamina to do something spectacular. Attend meetings, upgrade your resume or enhance your skills. Participate in events that encourage networking.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Take a moment to examine your plans before you begin. A couple of tweaks will make the difference between OK and spectacular.
