Dubuque-based Draca Publishing will host a book launch and signing from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, at Gary Dolphin’s Iron Bar, 333 E. 10th St., for two new books by authors Gary Arms and Katherine Sinn.
The public is invited. Goodie bags will be given to anyone that comes in costume.
“Jack DeWitt is an Idiot,” by Arms, and “The Agreement,” by Sinn, can be pre-ordered through the publisher’s website.
Buyers will have a choice of purchasing one or both books or a combination book and launch party package. Those who purchase either book with the launch party ticket can pick up their autographed copies that evening.
“Jack DeWitt is an Idiot,” the sequel to Arms’ first novel, “Jack DeWitt is Clueless,” is set in the 1960s and follows Arms’ protagonist as he navigates high school during turbulent times. Jack is young, and everything — from love to heartbreak to the Beatles to Vietnam — is intense.
“The Agreement,” Sinn’s first novel, tells the story of Brina, a young girl living a normal life, albeit a bit of a strange one, with her single mom. When Brina discovers she has magical powers, she is thrust into a world of love, magic and an epic battle of wills, and realizes her life was anything but normal.
After the launch, both books will be available through Draca Publishing; at River Lights Bookstore, 1098 Main St.