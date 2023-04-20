The heaviest woman to give birth, according to the Guinness Book of World Records, weighed 532 pounds. That’s mind boggling. But in the U.S., more than half of women who deliver a live-born infant are overweight (26%) or obese (29%) before they become pregnant. That increases the risk of serious complications that affect the mother, fetus and child, such as gestational diabetes, preeclampsia and high blood pressure, premature birth, birth defects and miscarriage. Plus, we now know that if an overweight/obese woman has a daughter, the child will likely end up with an elevated BMI and increased fat mass by age 6 to 9. (Interestingly, this risk doesn’t happen in sons, although they incur other risks.) That sets up a cycle of poor health from one generation to another.
One reason this happens, according to a study on mice, is that in utero over-nutrition rewires a fetus’s developing brain, making a child favor unhealthy food and encouraging overeating. Other factors may be genetic (or epigenetic), the family food and activity environment, and daughters’ emulation of their mother’s behavior.
Recommended for you
Are you thinking about becoming pregnant and are overweight or obese? If you want your pregnancy/birth experience and your child’s future to be as joyous as possible: See a nutritionist; get a life-long weight control plan from “This is Your Do-Over” or “The Great Age Reboot;” aim to get 10,000 steps a day, and adopt stress-management techniques, like meditation. Then you can look forward to you and your child having a healthier future.
Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers.
His next book is “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow.” Do you have a topic Dr. Mike should cover in a future column? If so, please email questions@GreatAgeReboot.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.