Every year since 1970, people have observed Earth Day in April. An estimated one billion people across the globe participate in gatherings and events to remind one another of the responsibility to care for Earth as our common home.
At the end of the last century, the signs of environmental destruction were becoming increasingly evident: Overuse of chemicals on the land, pollution of the waters, degradation of air quality and loss of many wildlife species. Humanity began to acknowledge and take collective action to preserve our one precious planet.
Earth Day should not be just one day of the year. The challenges to preserving the earth have not decreased through the years, although in some areas there have been notable improvements. Many bodies of water have been renovated. People have begun to recycle waste rather than send it to landfills. Greater attention is being given to safety at nuclear facilities. Agriculture has implemented farming practices to better care for the land and soil. And through the suffering of extreme weather events, we have begun to address the effects of climate change. Yet so much more can be done, and we can be a part of that.
Faith communities have a tremendous opportunity to promote more sustainable practices in caring for the earth. Worship services can enhance the interface of people and nature by holding services outdoors or bringing signs of creation into our worship spaces. Education activities can include intergenerational programs that focus on love for creation or excursions to explore eco-wonders in your local place.
Stewardship practices can expand to include placing recycle bins next to garbage containers, limiting the purchase of plastic packaging and containers, drinking from washable mugs instead of disposable cups, composting and minimizing what goes to the landfill. Church property can be transformed to offer a playground, prayer labyrinth, or community garden to give people of all ages opportunities to appreciate nature.
Energy practices can promote the use of LED bulbs, programmable thermostats, energy-efficient windows, improved heating-and-cooling systems, insulation and the use solar panels in congregation buildings. Faith communities also can advocate for policies and protections through governmental and global efforts to safeguard the environment.
What if faith communities could become models in their local communities in caring for the earth? Young people are especially interested in the attention given by faith communities to creation care. Congregations can teach not only members but also the larger public about what it means to honor the God who created the heavens and the earth.
Future generations will be grateful for all our efforts to preserve earth, sky, waters and all their creatures for their enjoyment.