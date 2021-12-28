PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — The Prairie du Chien Historical Society will celebrate the city’s French culture and traditions with a Bonne Année (New Year’s) celebration from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 2, at the St. Germain dit Gauthier-Coorough House located at St. Feriole Island Park, 101 N. Fourth St.
In the 19th century French tradition, Bonne Année was the day that friends and family visited, small gifts were exchanged and everyone enjoyed music and food.
In celebration of La Guiannée, a tradition dating to the 12th century when the poor went from door to door to entertain with songs and receive food and drink in return, a troupe of singers will make an appearance and ask visitors to join them.
Throughout the day, there will be music, singing, spiced cider and baked goods. The St. Germain House will be open for visitors.
Mary Elise Antoine, president of the historical society, will present a program on “The French in Wisconsin” at 3 p.m. at the Villa Louis Fur Trading Building, located on Boilvin Street, just a short walk from the St. Germain House. The Villa Louis Museum Store also will be open.
Admission for all events is free. Donations are appreciated.
The St. Germain dit Gauthier-Coorough House is owned by the Prairie du Chien Historical Society and interprets the French-Canadian fur trade culture of early 19th century Prairie du Chien. For more information, visit www.fortcrawfordmuseum.com.