GALENA, Ill. — The Galena Center for the Arts, 219 Summit St., will launch 2020 with a new show that will highlight area artists.
“Artistic Diversity: Elevating and Celebrating Regional Artists” will run from Friday, Jan. 10, through Saturday, March 7.
Artists can submit three to five pieces of their work.
Contact gallery manager Patricia Lehnhardt at gallerymanager@galenacenterforthearts.com for details, delivery dates and consignment agreements.
An opening reception will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Jan. 10.