Galena Center for the Arts
Contributed

GALENA, Ill. — The Galena Center for the Arts, 219 Summit St., will launch 2020 with a new show that will highlight area artists.

“Artistic Diversity: Elevating and Celebrating Regional Artists” will run from Friday, Jan. 10, through Saturday, March 7.

Artists can submit three to five pieces of their work.

Contact gallery manager Patricia Lehnhardt at gallerymanager@galenacenterforthearts.com for details, delivery dates and consignment agreements.

An opening reception will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Jan. 10.

Telegraph Herald

Copyright, Telegraph Herald. This story cannot be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior authorization from the TH.

Tags