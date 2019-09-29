Detroit Tigers pitcher Mark “The Bird” Fidrych — so nicknamed because his tall, gangly, curly-haired appearance reminded people of Sesame Street’s “Big Bird” — had a supernova career. It was brief but shining.
It began in 1976 when he won 19 games, led the league with a 2.34 ERA, was the starting pitcher in the All-Star Game, won AL Rookie of the Year and finished second in the Cy Young voting.
But it was his antics on the mound as much as his pitches to the plate that won him the affection of baseball nation.
He talked to the ball before throwing it. He got down on his knees to “manicure the mound,” smoothing its surface to his liking. Between outs he often walked around the infield, congratulating teammates for good plays, and after a game, win or lose, he would shake everyone’s hand, even the umpires’.
America’s love affair with “The Bird” became official during a nationally televised 5-1 win over the New York Yankees, where the sellout crowd at Tiger Stadium gave him a standing ovation and refused to leave until he acknowledged their appreciation.
He did so by coming out of the dugout and waving his cap, a common gesture today, but in 1976 was practically unheard of. It further endeared him to his fans.
After that, wherever Fidrych pitched, the stadium was packed. At Tiger Stadium, attendance during the 18 games he pitched was almost half of the total attendance for the team’s 81 home games. Rival teams began asking the Tigers to alter their pitching rotation so that he’d be on the mound when the Tigers came to their ballparks.
It was estimated that Fidrych, who made the league minimum of $19,000 that year (but with a year-end $34,500 bonus), earned the league an extra million dollars in revenue.
Alas, in 1977 Fidrych tore his rotator cuff, which cut short his career. After several comeback attempts he pitched his last major-league game this week (Oct. 1) in 1980, an 11-7 win over the Toronto Blue Jays.
Which was ironic — at least in this sense. In 1976, many people thought major league baseball was dying. Prior to the season squabbles about money had led to a brief lockout, while some of the game’s best players — including Willie Mays, Hank Aaron and Mickey Mantle — were past their prime or retired, and ticket sales were initially anemic.
That all changed thanks to “The Bird.” The man whose career ended so quickly helped extend the life of the sport he loved.
Or as Tiger teammate Willie Horton put it, “Everyone playing in the major leagues today owes a debt of gratitude to Mark Fidrych. He helped save the game.”