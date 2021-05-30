Call 563-556-3305 before 8 a.m. to make lunch reservations.
Tuesday, June 1: Swiss steak with tomatoes, mashed potatoes, creamed peas, Mandarin oranges and Oreo dessert.
Wednesday, June 2: Loaded chicken casserole, broccoli slaw, dinner roll, peaches and brownie.
Thursday, June 3: Apple glazed pork patty, hash brown casserole, Capri vegetables, pineapple and Butterfinger dessert.
Friday, June 4: Turkey wrap, three bean salad, deviled egg salad, watermelon and cookie.
Monday, June 7: Sweet and sour chicken, fried rice, broccoli, grapes and cherry turnover.
Tuesday, June 8: Lasagna, garlic bread, lettuce salad, pears and Mandarin orange cake.
Wednesday, June 9: Roast pork, rice pilaf, cheesy cauliflower, peaches and lemon bar.
Thursday, June 10: Chicken fried steak with country gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans and cherry fruit dessert.
Friday, June 11: Goulash, bread stick, creamy cucumbers, banana and rice krispie treat.
Monday, June 14: Glazed pit ham, scalloped potatoes, corn, dinner roll, mixed berries and pound cake.
Tuesday, June 15: Liver and onions (substitute: Salisbury steak), potato pancakes, carrots, peaches and cream pie.
Wednesday, June 16 (Father’s Day): Bacon cheeseburger, au gratin potatoes, tomatoes and cucumbers, melon cup and sweet strawberry cake.
Thursday, June 17: Smothered chicken, garden blend rice, Rivera vegetables, pears and beet bread.
Friday, June 18: Tater tot casserole, dinner roll, broccoli Waldorf salad, banana and cookie.
Monday, June 21: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes with gravy, glazed carrots, wheat bread, peaches and pudding.
Tuesday, June 22: Barbecue pulled pork sandwich, baked beans, tomato spoon bread, Mandarin oranges and pineapple upside down cake.
Wednesday, June 23: Tilapia, mac ’n’ cheese, stewed tomatoes, wheat bread, pineapple and bread pudding.
Thursday, June 24: Chicken tortellini Alfredo, lettuce salad, lime pear Jell-O and cookie.
Friday, June 25: Kielbasa sausage with kraut, fried potatoes, peas, watermelon, ice cream and birthday cupcake.
Monday, June 28: Cream of chicken over biscuit, coleslaw, apricots and scotcheroos.
Tuesday, June 29: Ham ball with honey mustard glaze, baby bakers, corn, wheat bread and Watergate salad.
Wednesday, June 30: Roast beef, mashed potatoes, roasted Riviera vegetables, dinner roll, pears and caramel apple cake.