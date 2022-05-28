Most of us find peace to be a rare commodity.
It’s not easily found; not ever purchased and not even easily shared. It always requires some vulnerability, openness and shared listening to get to the center and core of peace.
Often, we’re just too busy, too untrusting or too competitive to set down our pre-conceived weapons of being right or first or most powerful to engage in the hard work of building peace between and among us.
Peace is a shared — give and take — gift, a spiritual gift really, which means it grows from within, from the Spirit within. It is a choice that usually needs to be modeled by someone so we can see how we grow this virtue. I recently read, “The habits we have are the person we become.”
In my wn church, we see our community’s “commitment statement” — commonly agreed upon belief — that “everyone counts, everyone matters and everyone makes a difference, in Christ.” This banner reminds us every time we worship and serve together to practice this critical truth.
We can wonder: Does everyone at our dining table, everyone on a sports team, everyone at a board meeting or everyone in a bread line share this belief — that everyone counts, everyone matters and everyone makes a difference, in Christ?
If we did truly live out of that conviction, would we grow considerable peace? When God is our center, maybe our equal sign, then the equation always will balance. Everyone would feel they really mattered, that their few or many gifts counted and that their contributions do make a difference, are needed and welcomed.
How often do we “select and sort” before we ever “invite and welcome?” I wonder how often leaders who distribute questionnaires already have their answers in mind before even sending or receiving the first respondent’s response. Do we really seek input that informs or do we seek validation for what we already believe we need to do?
We celebrate Pentecost soon. This great feast remembers the very important belief that Jesus, after rising from the dead and hanging out for a while, being seen, visiting and sharing meals, Jesus needed to ascend to His Father so as the promised Holy Spirit could be given to us.
This Spirit of God is at the heart of our peace possibilities, allowing us to understand, believe and commit to: “Everyone counts, everyone matters and everyone makes a difference, in Christ.”
Spirit strength gives us the openness and trust to be vulnerable with the neighbor we might struggle with, the child we are challenged by or the boss we fear. God’s Spirit is the gift of peace each of us needs to receive in order to share that fullness with all we encounter. Let us pray these days that our world can build this foundation of peace, starting with us, at home, right where we are.
