Haiku Canada recently announced that “Tsugigami: gathering the pieces,” by Valorie Broadhurst Woerdehoff and Connie R Meester, was named a first-place winner in the inaugural Marianne Blugar Book Awards.
The volume earning honors is a selection of the authors’ collaborative linked verse spanning a 24-year partnership.
Considered pioneers in this poetic form and others, Meester and Woerdehoff explore a wide range of relatable topics from everyday life in their work.
The book was published in 2018 by Red Moon Press in Winchester, Va., and was short-listed for the Haiku Foundation’s Touchstone Distinguished Book Award in late 2018, having received strong reviews from both Modern Haiku and Frogpond, the literary journal of the Haiku Society of America.
Woerdehoff has been writing long and short poetry, as well as essays, for 40 years. More than 400 of her pieces have appeared in journals and anthologies. Her work is included in two outdoor haiku paths and has garnered awards in national and international competition. She has worked in professional roles at Loras College for the past 26 years and lives with husband Tom Woerdehoff in Dubuque.
Meester lived most of her adult life in Dubuque, where she raised her family. She has been writing both long and short poems since the mid-1980s. Her solo work is published in numerous journals, and she has earned a dozen awards for rengay, haiku, senryu and tanka. She resides with her life partner, Jim Giles, in Des Moines.
The short, linked verse poems in this collection are written in a style that links haiku and/or senryu. The style, rengay, is a collaborative six-verse linked thematic poem written by two or three poets alternating three-line and two-line haiku/senryu stanzas in a pattern. California poet Garry Gay invented this linked verse alternative to a more traditional Japanese form in 1992.
Originating in Japan, haiku is a short poem that uses imagistic language to convey the essence of an experience of nature or the season intuitively linked to the human condition. Most haiku in English consist of three unrhymed lines of 17 or fewer syllables. The most common technique is juxtaposing two images or ideas.
Most haiku have no titles, and metaphors and similes commonly are avoided.
Senryu structurally is similar to haiku but highlights the foibles of human nature, often in a humorous or satiric way.
Haiku Canada was founded in 1977 and is a national society of haiku poets and enthusiasts dedicated to promoting and fostering haiku and related short poetry forms in Canada and abroad.
“Tsugigami” is available at River Lights Bookstore in Dubuque; from the authors for $25; from Red Moon Press, P.O. Box 2461, Winchester, Va., 22604-1661 (add $6 shipping); or at www.redmoonpress.com.