Movie: “The Sound of Music.” 6 p.m. on ABC Julie Andrews’ sweet voice fills the hills in this Academy Award-winning 1965 musical.
“The 42nd Annual Kennedy Center Honors,” 7 p.m. on CBS
The Kennedy Center Honors celebrates “Sesame Street,” as well as artists whose contributions have left a permanent stamp on our collective cultural consciousness, in tonight’s edition of the annual ceremonies from Washington, D.C.
“Good Eats,” 7 p.m. on Food Network
Food Network’s Dr. Demento, Alton Brown, hosts back-to-back seasonal episodes, starting with “Holiday Spirits.”
Movie: “A Cheerful Christmas.” 7 p.m. on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries
For the past four years, Lauren (Erica Deutschman) and her BFF Colleen (Tianna Nori) have been building a business together as “Christmas coaches” dedicated to making yuletide wishes come true, but they score a career coup when they’re hired by wealthy British royals now living in the United States.
Movie: “Rediscovering Christmas,” 7 p.m. on Lifetime
Mia (Jessica Lowndes), a gifted Boston department store window designer, travels back to her Connecticut hometown to help her sister design the decor for the community’s annual Snowflake Festival Christmas Eve dance.
Movie: “Angel Falls: A Novel Holiday,” 8 p.m. on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries
Hannah (Jen Lilley), an editor at her family’s publishing company, continues to harbor a grudge against Ryan (Carlo Marks), who “stole” her dream job after college, so she’s unhappy when she discovers that Ryan is back in town to settle the estate of his late parents.