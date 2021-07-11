MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Just a short distance from the north fork of the Maquoketa River, where cars and semi-tractor trailers hurry to their destinations on U.S. 61, there was once a bustling industrial complex and company town called Hurstville.
Starting in 1871, A. Hurst and Co. mined dolemite out of a nearby quarry. The limestone would be dumped into a brick kiln and heated. The heat broke the stone down into limestone powder, which was packed into barrels and shipped by rail. At the height of the company’s popularity, it was spending $40,000 per year on shipping fees, the equivalent of $1.1 million in 2021 dollars.
The town of Hurstville included a school, cooper’s shop, blacksmith shop, stables, general store, fire department, and homes for employees and their families. On a hill overlooking it was the home of Alfred Hurst, owner of A. Hurst & Co.
In 1852, the Hurst family traveled from Lincolnshire, England, and disembarked in New Orleans. They boarded a steamer that traveled up the Mississippi River, bringing them to Davenport, Iowa. Alfred Hurst was 5 years old.
Hurst grew up in the Quad Cities. As a teenager, he joined the Union army. He fought in early Civil War battles, including at Shiloh and Fort Donelson, when he was 15 years old. Captured at Fort Donelson, he escaped during the second battle of Memphis. He returned to his regiment and went on to participate in the battle of Paducah and the Red River campaign.
Returning to Davenport as a Civil War veteran at 19 years old, Hurst was employed by a stone mason, where he learned the craft of masonry.
“He learned about lime and mortar and masonry work,” Jessica Wagner, environmental education coordinator for Jackson County Conservation, said. “He obviously was an entrepreneur. He said ‘I can improve this. I can make a better product.’ So he came up to Maquoketa, and he found the limestone he was looking for.”
A. Hurst and Co. was soon running four kilns 24 hours per day, seven days per week, three seasons of the year. The heat of the kilns usually was kept at 900 degrees.
“They would put the limestone in railroad carts, and then use gravity to get them down the line to the kilns,” Wagner said. “The high temperature of the kilns would break the rock down into powder that they’d pack into barrels that the cooper made, and then they’d ship it. It would be mixed with sand and water to create mortar.”
Bringing along his brother, William, to serve as the company’s business manager was a good move. William Hurst was known to be fiscally conservative. And while the business grew to eventually include a railroad line, livestock, hundreds of acres of timber for harvesting wood for the kilns and more than 50 employees who worked round-the-clock most of the year to keep the kilns firing, William made sure Hurst & Co. grew at a rate that would assure its success.
Employees paid $3 per month to rent their homes in Hurstville, the equivalent of $79 today. Workers earned 15 cents per hour, which in today’s dollars was a little over $4.
“Working 10 hour days, they would earn $1.50 a day,” Wagner said. “They could earn enough to pay their rent in two days. I’m guessing that was a pretty good salary in those days.”
By all accounts, Hurst treated his employees well. Every family had a milk cow courtesy of the company. During the winter months, when the kilns weren’t running, he kept the workers employed as lumberjacks, harvesting the timber he owned for eventual use in the kilns, which often took 800 cords of wood each week to keep them running.
Hurst lime was shipped country-wide, and it was a popular product: “Gentlemen, I have handled your lime for years. I wish to state that I think your lime ‘best on earth’ is correct. My customers will have no other” said a note sent from a customer in South Dakota in 1875.
Hurst also served on the Jackson County Board of Supervisors for five years, then served four terms as an Iowa senator. In a resolution read on the senate floor after his death, he was recognized as “one of the most splendid types of the early Iowan.”
Advances in mortar and cement followed soon after Hurst’s death in 1915. All four kilns were fired up for the last time in 1920. The company closed by 1930. Families moved on and Hurstville fell into disrepair.
In 1979, a grassroots campaign to restore the kilns and preserve the site began when the Hurstville Land and Development Company bought the town and succeeded in having the site listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
The kilns were restored by the Jackson County Historical Society in the 1980s. Jackson County Conservation cares for the site, which is part of the Silo and Smokestacks National Heritage Area. It operates an interpretive center less than a mile away from the kilns, where visitors can learn more about the area.
For more information about Alfred Hurst and Hurstville, visit www.tinyurl.com/53cunyax.
Thank you to Jessica Wagner of Jackson County Conservation for the tour of the Hurstville Lime Kilns, located two miles north of Maquoketa, Iowa on U.S. Highway 161. The site is open year-round from 6 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Tours are available to groups or families. Contact Jackson County Conservation at 563-652-3783 to schedule a tour with an education staff member.