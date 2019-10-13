Movie: “Killer Contractor,” 7 p.m. on Lifetime
After her father dies, Kerry McCloud (Alyshia Ochse) tries to put his estate in order, which includes having several repairs done on the family home to get it ready for market. Unfortunately, the contractor she hires for the job brings with him a string of deadly “accidents,” not to mention some shocking secrets, in this 2019 thriller.
“Bob’s Burgers,” 8 p.m. on Fox
Former “Saturday Night Live” player Rachel Dratch is a guest voice for the new episode, “Motor, She Boat,” which finds Bob (voice of H. Jon Benjamin) joining Tina (voice of Dan Mintz) to participate in the Thundergirls cardboard boat race.
“Crossword Mysteries,” 8 p.m. on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries
On the same day that the Sentinel’s crossword puzzle includes his proposal of marriage, an old friend of the paper’s crosswords editor, Tess Harper (Lacey Chabert), is found murdered in the new mystery, “Proposing Murder.” Tess unofficially teams up with Lt. Logan O’Connor (Brennan Elliott) to find the killer, but doing so will require the pair to put together a puzzle with origins in World War II Europe.
“The Rookie,” 9 p.m. on ABC
Seamus Dever and Jon Huertas, who played Detectives Ryan and Esposito on Nathan Fillion’s mystery series, “Castle,” guest star in the new episode, “The Bet,” which sees Nolan (Fillion) navigating some shifting dynamics with Jessica and Grace (Sarah Shahi, Ali Larter) while working a high-stakes case involving an undercover Homeland Security agent. Elsewhere, Officer Lopez (Alyssa Diaz) learns a surprising bit of information about Wesley (Shawn Ashmore).
“Why We Hate,” 9 p.m. on Discovery
Hate and conflict have been inevitable parts of the human experience, yet from time to time something sparks hatred and transforms it into something genuinely destructive and horrifying. In this new six-part weekly docuseries. In the premiere, “Origins,” evolutionary anthropologist Brian Hare searches for the origins of hate, exploring what causes humans to treat each other with cruelty and violence.