GALENA, Ill. — The Galena Public Library will host An Evening with Kim Michele Richardson from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 30.
The author of the award-winning and New York Times best-selling novel, “The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek,” will meet with readers via Zoom to talk about her writing and answer questions.
Richardson, has penned four works of historical fiction and a best-selling memoir, “The Unbreakable Child.” “The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek” earned a 2019 LibraryReads Best Book award, Forbes Best Historical Novel, Book-A-Million Best Fiction and is an Oprah’s Buzziest Books pick and a Women’s National Book Association Great Group Reads selection.
The book was inspired by the “blue people” of Kentucky and the Packhorse Librarians who used the power of literacy to overcome bigotry and fear during the Great Depression.
Send questions to Richardson in advance by emailing distlerl@galenalibrary.org.
To register for the program, visit tinyurl.com/y7d2jqp4.