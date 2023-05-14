Take care of pressing issues and move on to what matters to you. A change will require your undivided attention and energy, but once your work is completed, you’ll feel good about your accomplishments. Connecting with the right people will be key this year. Look to people who never give up for inspiration. Love is in the stars.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Take care of personal matters yourself if you want things to work. Your insight will help you eliminate what isn’t working for you anymore. Start putting your ideas to work.

