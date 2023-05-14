Take care of pressing issues and move on to what matters to you. A change will require your undivided attention and energy, but once your work is completed, you’ll feel good about your accomplishments. Connecting with the right people will be key this year. Look to people who never give up for inspiration. Love is in the stars.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Take care of personal matters yourself if you want things to work. Your insight will help you eliminate what isn’t working for you anymore. Start putting your ideas to work.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Keep searching for a way to turn your dream into a reality. Look for opportunities that will make you stand out. Make debt reduction a priority. Verify anything you hear before passing it along.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): You are in a good position. Don’t be shy; share your concerns and solutions. You’ll gain momentum and the support you need to improve your life. Romance and personal growth are favored.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Question your and others’ motives before you proceed. Understanding what everyone wants to gain will help you offer valuable incentives. Fairness will be necessary.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Live and learn. Implement change that helps you grow mentally and encourages you to raise your qualifications. Staying on top of your game will ensure personal gain and popularity.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Take better care of yourself to avoid injury or illness. Distance yourself from indulgent or pushy people. Put your energy into what you can control. Protect your assets.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22): Host an event or do something that makes you feel good about life, love and happiness. Discuss your ideas with a loved one, and you can map out a plan that works for everyone.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21): Don’t be thrown off by someone trying to mislead you. Listen carefully and do what you can do to avoid getting involved in something you don’t approve of. Walk away from discord.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Use your imagination to devise a plan that inspires others to support your plan. Implement a change that improves your environment and brings you closer to your dreams. Make romance a priority.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19): A major move will lead to issues that require delicate handling. Discipline and knowledge will help you avoid a costly mistake. Keep the peace; anger will solve nothing.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20): Talk to experts about your intentions. The input you receive will help you formulate a solid and innovative plan. Romance will strengthen a meaningful relationship.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Take matters to heart. Listen, and do your best to correct any misunderstanding or error quickly. Keeping the peace will help you further your intentions and encourage others to contribute to your goal.
