The final film in the “X-Men” movie universe goes out with more of a whimper than a bang with “The New Mutants.”
A group of five young
super-powered mutants are held captive in a secret facility and shut out from the world.
The film stars Blu Hunt, Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton, Henry Zaga and Alice Braga. It is directed by Josh Boone.
Released last summer, I finally got around to seeing “Mutants” on HBO Max. Subject to years worth of delays, the film turns out to be an average and underbaked action-thriller.
The best part is the small scale of the story. I enjoyed the contained horror elements that Boone brought to the table. They put a refreshing spin on the typical superhero affair. Even though it’s handicapped by a PG-13 rating, “Mutants” is a nice change of pace thematically.
Despite a script filled with bad lines, the performers mostly do what they can to salvage it. There’s an investing relationship between Hunt’s character of Dani and Williams’ Rahne. This relationship goes a decent way to emotionally hook the viewer.
Taylor-Joy is another performance highlight. She often finds herself at odds against Dani, which make for some good scenes of tension. Effectively, these three are the most compelling of the cast.
The accents are definitely off-and-on. Taylor-Joy and Heaton are wildly inconsistent. Heaton struggles more as many of the lines come off as incoherent.
The film has some decent scenes of action and horror. However, an R rating would have gone a long way in providing a deeper impact. The script would feel less rigid without the burden of keeping things semi-family friendly. The darker elements are where it shines brightest.
The film suffers from some wonky CGI in the third act, and not to mention a rather abrupt ending. I ended up feeling dispassionate about the movie as a whole, which was better than I anticipated.
I believe only hardcore comic-book or horror fans will get much out of “The New Mutants.” It has a refreshing story, but it’s held back by a draft-like script, weak VFX and a PG-13 rating.
I give “The New Mutants” 2.5 stars out of 5. The film is rated PG-13 and runs for 1 hour and 34 minutes. It’s available to stream on HBO Max.