Ten years ago this time of year, I was in the throes of planning for a wonderful opportunity to travel to Italy where I would be living as a local in the mountainous region of Mercatello sul Metauro for a little more than a month.
It wasn’t quite for leisure.
A lifelong student of opera, I had earned a slot among a roster of talented singers to immerse myself in Italian opera and language studies, as well as perform in a series of operas across the country.
When you knew your breaks would consist of walks through sunflower fields, hikes in the mountains, coffee in the piazza and the creamiest gelato and best pizza on the planet, even the most strenuous of lessons and rehearsals didn’t seem too shabby.
Once there in July and during one such pausa in the piazza, my then-boyfriend-now-husband emailed me a photo of life back home in Dubuque — a brick wall blackened out and almost unrecognizable as a downtown landmark.
The annual mass hatching of fish flies had taken place.
“Bet you don’t miss these,” he wrote.
Strangely enough, I kind of did.
As my roommates scowled in disgust at the thought of such a mass of smelly bugs swarming around streetlights (never mind the fact that we had spent a recent evening figuring out how to escort a small scorpion out of our apartment), I felt a pang of defensiveness.
In truth, I always had hated the fish flies. But they also were one of the many quirks of living in Dubuque that I had come to associate with home.
I moved to Dubuque from the Denver area during the summer of 1991. Before that, I was a Motor City baby, born in Detroit. While I always have had a fond place in my heart for my Michigan and Colorado upbringing, Dubuque is the place I’ve lived the longest.
It’s where I stuck around to get my education, where I put down the roots of my professional career and where I ultimately did most of my growing and established the majority of my friendships.
There are elements I associate closely with my first summer in this city as well.
I love that first hint of humidity in the air before the heavy heat of summer sets in. I love watching thunderstorms roll in from the distance. I love the days the breeze carries the aroma of freshly baked bread throughout the downtown area.
As I have gotten older, such simple pleasures have only seemed to make me grow fonder of this little corner of the world, in addition to the many events that celebrate it throughout the summer.
They’re also part of what contributed to my homesickness while in Italy and my sudden fondness for fish flies.
I remember the final day of my Italian excursion. I shared a cab to the airport with my vocal coach, who lived in Chicago and who I had met while working on an opera with the Dubuque Symphony Orchestra. What started as a fast ride slowed to a snail’s pace when we became stuck behind a tractor.
“Ah, just like the Midwest,” Jerad said, with a laugh. “I didn’t think I’d miss this. Or burgers.”
As my husband picked me up from my flight from Rome to Chicago, we stopped just as we arrived in Dubuque to fuel up the car and to load up on all of the things I had been missing — a very large cup of Starbucks, and yes, a burger.
Glancing down at the fuel pump, I noticed a lone fish fly clinging to the machine, a breeze catching its wings. And for the first time, I smiled instead of winced back.
You’re not likely to find me running merrily through clouds of them upon the next big hatching. But if home is where the heart is, than fish flies it is.