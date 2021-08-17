“Live long and prosper.” That famous line from the Vulcan Mr. Spock (played by Leonard Nimoy) should be your motto for the coming year. And here’s how to do it — despite the recent news about just how tough it’s been.
A study that looked at 29 folks, ages 90 to 100, uncovered two powerful secrets to longevity: acceptance of and recovery from things you can’t change and an impulse to fight for the things you can alter. This is valuable information — especially now that life expectancy in the U.S. is falling.
COVID-19 contributed to a decline in life expectancy from age 78.8 in 2019 to age 77.3 in 2020, according to the National Center for Health Statistics. In addition, more than 93,000 people died from drug overdoses — a 30% increase over 2019. Homicides and deaths from diabetes and chronic liver disease also made major dents in longevity.
So what can you do to buck this trend?
1. Get vaccinated pronto. 100% of the deaths from COVID-19 in June in Maryland were among nonvaccinated people.
2. Reassert control over your health. See your doctor for checkups and tests, especially if you have diabetes or other chronic conditions and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease. Reach out to support groups if you have alcohol- or substance-related disorders or suicidal thoughts and behavior.
3. Revamp your nutrition and your physical activity routine. Nutrition influences everything from longevity to mood. There’s great guidance in Dr. Mike’s book “What to Eat When” and at DoctorOz.com, click on OZtube/Body.
Oz is host of “The Dr. Oz Show” and Roizen is chief wellness officer emeritus at Cleveland Clinic.