Julie Ferring

Julie Ferring’s art will be exhibited in Galena Center for the Art’s first fully tactile exhibit.

 Contributed

GALENA, Ill. — Galena Center for the Arts, 971 Gear St., will host an opening reception for its new exhibits from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 2.

Exhibits will open in both the Regional Artists Gallery, featuring open submissions of artwork, and the recently opened Special Exhibit space, offering a fully tactile exhibit.

