News in your town

Ode to Ludwig: Marking Beethoven's 250th year by the numbers

Final goodbye: Recalling influential people who died in 2020

Drs. Oz and Roizen: Is your fight against COVID-19 going up in smoke?

Ask Amy: Longtime partner struggles with workload

5 winter cocktail recipes to snuggle up with

Tips for working from home for holidays

Drs. Oz and Roizen: Are you hungry for social interaction?

Ask Amy: This year, everybody needs to have a book to read

Here’s what pandemic-era skiing, snowboarding will look like this winter

Grammar Guy: Verbing around the Christmas tree

Ask Amy: Sudden loss brings up awkward questions

Gloss: When the year gives you lemons ...

10 tips to enhance a guest room

Best-sellers

Audio review

Positively Speaking: Believe that you can be successful from the start

On the list

Concerts

New albums

New on DVD

Your horoscope

Earworms: How and why certain tunes get stuck inside our heads

That's weird: Illegal winery busted at Alabama town's sewage plant

People in the News: Eminem apologizes to Rihanna for decade-old support of Chris Brown

What's it worth on eBay? Holsters and guns popular in 1950s-’60s

Today in History

Schlichenmeyer: Pope Francis lets readers figure it out

YOUR HOROSCOPE: December 19

Change creates turbulence. Pray to get in, not ‘outta here’

Ecumenical outdoor worship service planned at Casper Bluff

Jerde: Welcoming a non-believer into heaven

Dubuque church announces online, in-person Christmas Eve services

St. Peter Lutheran Church to host live nativity tonight

Sinsinawa Mound to host virtual Christmas services

Pandemic, loss unite 2 rural Missouri pastors around faith

Today in History

Ask Amy: Family has a savings and loan crisis

YOUR HOROSCOPE: December 18