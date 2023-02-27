If your birthday is today: Don't let anger make matters worse. Step back, take your time and choose reason over desire. Your success depends on intelligence, preparation and simplicity. Build strong relationships.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Emotional manipulation could help you get what you want, but consider the consequences before you take that route.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Stretch your mind, consider the possibilities and come up with a plan that can help you get ahead financially. Give your all.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) You'll be put in a difficult position if you are too compliant. Carefully choose what you are willing to do and refuse to let anyone put you in an uncomfortable position.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Look for any opportunity to pitch in and help. Having an innovative plan, a sense of discipline and a diverse skill set will boost your profile.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Explore possibilities that will allow you to do something great. Head to the drawing board and figure out what you want to do.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Get involved in something that motivates you to make a difference. The people you meet will light up your life. Emotional growth will help you appreciate what you have and who you are.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) An emotional issue will collide with your responsibilities. Make changes to accommodate those who can influence your reputation.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Getting out, socializing, learning something new or visiting an unfamiliar place will help you figure out what you want to pursue next.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Go about your business. You'll avoid criticism from someone who can make or break your spirit. Take the road less traveled if it helps you avoid an argument.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Address domestic issues openly and make suggestions that ease tension. Discuss personal intentions with a loved one.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Don't sell yourself short. Adopt a fitness program that helps eliminate any bad habits you've developed over the years.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) You know what you want; figure out the easiest way to make it happen. Put pressure on people and situations that need it.
