What's it worth on eBay? What's your type? Manual or electric?

I was reminded recently of my high school days at MFL Community School in Monona, Iowa.
One of the classes that was required for graduation in the 1970s was typing class. Today, I think they call it keyboarding.
When we reported to our class at the start of the semester, half of us were assigned to the manual typewriters, and the other half got to use the electric version. Halfway through the semester, the groups switched and had to adjust to easier or harder depending on which you had been originally assigned.
Prior to email and the internet, typing and mailing a letter was one way of communicating for business or personal communications.
The typewriter that we sold recently on eBay dated to 1915. Now, the ones I used in high school were not quite that old.
Learning to type did provide a life lesson that I use daily with the convenience of a modern keyboard. No hunt and peck for me.
We have listed and sold several typewriters on eBay. The one pictured here was listed for parts or repair and sold for $89.99, plus almost $40 for shipping, to Kentucky.
