Call 563-556-3305 before 8 a.m. to make lunch reservations.
Monday, Nov. 1: Lemon pepper chicken, mashed potatoes, cheesy cauliflower, fruit cocktail and brownies.
Tuesday, Nov. 2: Liver and onions (sub: Salisbury steak), fried potatoes, peaches and cream pie.
Wednesday, Nov. 3: Lasagna, garlic bread, lettuce salad and Butterfinger dessert.
Thursday, Nov. 4: Chili, cornbread, fresh carrots and celery, banana and cookie.
Friday, Nov. 5: Tuna and noodle with peas, roll, pears and cherry pie.
Monday, Nov. 8: Tilapia, macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, pineapple and bread pudding.
Tuesday, Nov. 9: Breaded cod with tartar sauce, baby bakers, Harvard beets, pears and Oreo dessert.
Wednesday, Nov. 10: Apple glazed pork patty, hash brown casserole, corn and peach crisp.
Thursday, Nov. 11: Country fried steak with country gravy, mashed potatoes, Capri vegetables, fruit cocktail and lemon bars.
Friday, Nov. 12: Roast pork with gravy, rice pilaf, squash, dinner roll, pumpkin bars and applesauce.
Monday, Nov. 15: Sweet and sour chicken, fried rice, broccoli, tropical fruit and cherry turnover.
Tuesday, Nov. 16: Loaded chicken casserole, dinner roll, coleslaw and lime-pear Jell-O.
Wednesday, Nov. 17 (Thanksgiving Day meal): Turkey with dressing, mashed potatoes, green beans, Mandarin orange salad, cranberries and pumpkin pie.
Thursday, Nov. 18: Carrot soup, chips, ham spread sandwich, peaches and chocolate supreme cake.
Friday, Nov. 19: BBQ pulled pork, baked beans, cucumber salad, fruit cocktail and cupcake with ice cream.
Monday, Nov. 22: Pepper steak beef over white rice, Italian vegetables, peaches and banana bars.
Tuesday, Nov. 23: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes with brown gravy, mixed vegetables and banana pudding with vanilla wafers.
Wednesday, Nov. 24: Potato soup, sloppy Joes, pears and Snicker salad.
Thursday, Nov. 25: Closed
Friday, Nov. 26: Closed
Monday, Nov. 29: Cream of chicken over a biscuit, coleslaw apricots and Scotcheroos.
Tuesday, Nov. 30: Roast beef with gravy, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, fruit cocktail and caramel apple cake.