Usually, I prefer to show my art rather than talk about it. Art speaks its own language, and even mediocre, amateurish art like mine can say something startling, even to the artist.
You’d have to visit my house in Madison, Wis., to see “Kryptonite Garden,” a tabletop sculpture I made during an art therapy session.
The piece — consisting of five painted stones in a terra cotta tray — sits on my living room end table. Every now and then, I hold the stones and rearrange them in an infinite number of configurations.
When the art therapist suggested using rocks, and painting them, for an upcoming session, I went to my favorite art store to see what was in stock, in the way of paintable geological specimens. I chose a set of five smooth but fairly hefty river rocks and also bought a set of metallic acrylic paints.
These rocks, as I said, have some heft. If I were to hurl them, they could do considerable and enduring damage — break something, injure somebody.
I painted each rock a different color to represent aspects of my soul which, when misused or misdirected, could break something or injure somebody — me, or someone I love.
These are the stones in my “Kryptonite Garden:”
Gold. Decorated with a millstone, the gold stone represents stubborn adhesion to ways of thinking that no longer are healthy or constructive, if indeed they ever were.
Red. Marked with a lightning bolt, the red stone represents anger, which always seems “righteous” at the moment I experience it.
Green. An emerald-colored eye marks the stone representing envy — begrudging someone else’s blessings.
Blue. There’s a teardrop on this stone, denoting sadness and grief.
Pearl gray. I used an inner layer of a COVID-19 mask to create a “foggy” effect, for fatigue and lack of clarity in thinking.
So, what is kryptonite?
Those familiar with the Superman legend know that Superman was an infant when he escaped his home planet, Krypton, before it exploded. Apparently, fragments of Krypton ended up on Earth and developed many different colors and properties. (If you want to read all about it, there is a Wikipedia page about the hues and effects of kryptonite.)
All variations of kryptonite have two things in common: They are part of who Superman is, and they can hurt him.
In my “Kryptonite Garden,” none of the emotions and experiences represented is, in and of itself, sinful. It simply is. It’s part of who I am.
All of them — stubbornness, rage, jealousy, sorrow and fogginess — require acknowledgment.
But naming these things, and admitting that they’re real and sometimes quite strong, cannot and should not be allowed to hurt myself, other people or my relationship with God.
The stones lie in a tray painted with interlocking rings in the colors of the illnesses with which I live — heart disease (red), lymphoma (lime green) and breast cancer (pink).
By looking at the rocks, holding them and arranging them in a cairn, I am engaging in a form of confession — acknowledging to God the darker, more dangerous aspects of my soul, owning those characteristics, but leaving them with God.
In the making and remaking of “Kryptonite Garden,” I experience soul healing.
