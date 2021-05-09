Many of us have a favorite genre we stick to, but one way to discover a new favorite is to mix things up a little.
The following titles are recently published, genre-bending stories that will pique the interest of teen and adult readers, alike.
“This Will Be Funny Someday” (2021, Katherine Tegan Books), by Katie Henry
Sixteen-year-old Izzy feels like an outsider everywhere — home, school and even in her relationship.
Though she has plenty to say, Izzy can’t figure out how to use her voice until she accidentally stumbles onto a stage and discovers stand-up comedy. Her first set is rough, but when she befriends a few experienced college students in the audience, Izzy learns the ins and outs of comedy.
Though Izzy feels more herself than ever, her new friends don’t even know her real name, and they think she is in college.
Grappling with balancing her real life with her comedy life, Izzy also is trying to figure out how she feels about her boyfriend. Though he is beautiful and popular, he doesn’t always seem to care about what she thinks, and he’s made her feel afraid more than once.
Will Izzy find a way to be her true self, or will her growing pile of lies topple over and ruin everything?
Balancing humor with heavy insights on growing up, this book is perfect for fans of comedy and coming-of-age stories.
For more identity-focused reads, try “Charming as a Verb,” by Ben Philippe, and “This is Not the Jess Show,” by Anna Carey.
“Last Night at the Telegraph Club” (2021, Dutton Books for Young Readers), by Malinda Lo
It’s 1954 in San Francisco, and Lily Hu’s life keeps getting more complicated. Nobody understands Lily’s dreams of traveling to outer space, especially her boy-crazy best friend and her overly practical parents.
Desperate to feel seen, Lily finds herself seeking out the company of the only other girl in her advanced mathematics class, Kathleen. Not only is Kath also interested in aeronautics and science fiction, but as the two get closer, a romance begins to blossom.
They face a variety of obstacles as they go, including homophobia, racism and the Red Scare. Lily’s crumbling friendships and the threat of her father’s deportation hover overhead as she and Kath try to find a way to be together without being caught.
Can the Telegraph Club offer them the refuge they’ve been seeking?
The author’s note at the end of the book offers historical context, illuminating Lily’s story even more.
For more historical romance, try “The Fountains of Silence,” by Ruta Sepetys, and “Crossing Ebenezer Creek,” by Tanya Bolden.
“Lost in the Never Woods” (2021, Swoon Reads), by Aiden Thomas
Five years ago, Wendy and her brothers got lost in the woods. Nobody knows what happened to them — not even Wendy, who reappeared all alone one year later.
Now, about to graduate high school, Wendy is doing her best to avoid thinking about her past when a strange boy shows up in the middle of the road. There is something familiar about him, but there is no way he could be the Peter Pan from her childhood stories … right?
As time goes on, Peter becomes more and more mysterious. He knows things about Wendy and her brothers that nobody else could know. He seems to be a little older every time Wendy sees him. And is it possible that he doesn’t have a shadow?
On top of everything else, kids around town start to go missing. Is Peter somehow behind the disappearances, or is there something even more sinister lurking in the shadows?
This magical and mysterious story gives a contemporary spin on the classic Peter Pan tale.
For more darkly fantastical retellings, try “Girl, Serpent, Thorn,” by Melissa Bashardoust, and “Cinderella is Dead,” by Kalynn Bayron.
Whatever genre-bending story stands out to you, enjoy exploring new and unfamiliar genres every once in a while. You might be surprised at what you find. All of these books and more can be found at your local library or bookstore.