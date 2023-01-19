Site: John and Alice Butler Hall, Heritage Center, University of Dubuque.
Cost: $15 for the public; $10 for UD alumni, parents of current UD students, military and veterans, groups of 10 or more; first ticket free for UD faculty, staff and students, with additional tickets $10. Ticket prices increase by $5 at midnight the day of the event. Tickets can be purchased from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 90 minutes prior to events at the Farber Box Office, Heritage Center, University of Dubuque, 2255 Bennett St.; by calling 563-585-SHOW; or by visiting www.dbq.edu/heritagecenter.
New this season, H-PALS allows people to earn a point for every dollar spent. When patrons reach 200 points, they receive one free ticket (valued up to $50) for an eligible event of their choice.
Organist Joby Bell is known for “the breadth of his repertoire, technical virtuosity and for the personal warmth, which shines through his performances.”
He attended high school at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts and subsequently earned degrees from Appalachian State University and Rice University.
Since 2004, he has served on the faculty of the Hayes School of Music at Appalachian State University, where he teaches organ and church music studies.
His acclaimed blog, at JobyBell.org, deals with a range of organ-related topics, including teaching philosophies, recital preparation, church music and professional concerns.
Bell has made recordings on the Centaur label, including the complete solo organ works of Charles-Marie Widor, recorded on Aeolian-Skinner and E.M. Skinner instruments across the country. Most recently, he recorded the complete organ works of Jeffrey Nytch on the Dobson instrument in Heritage Center at the University of Dubuque.
