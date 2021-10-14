If your birthday is today: Put more effort into improving your surroundings. Comfort and functionality will support peace of mind, leaving you more time to explore. Expand your interests, friendships and skills.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Reconnect with someone you miss. A conversation will brighten your day and give you the reality check you need to recognize how far you've come. Set new priorities and watch your mental baggage diminish.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Take a wait-and-see approach to avoid getting caught up in someone's drama. Observation will help you make wise decisions when change is required.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Put on your hardhat and take on physical tasks that need attention. What you accomplish will raise eyebrows as well as your reputation. A chance to boost your income is apparent.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Listen to what others have to say, and you'll learn valuable information that will help you maneuver your way through a situation that has the potential to affect your livelihood.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) You can get ahead if you set up a safe long-term investment. Sharing your thoughts with someone who has similar goals will lead to a better future.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Keep your business, passwords and plans to yourself. You will accomplish the most if you don't share your intentions with others. Don't let a change someone makes catch you off guard.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Don't feel that you must pressure others to get what you want. Do what you do best, and everything will fall into place. A proposal you make will draw interest. A romantic gesture will pay off.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Don't get mixed up in someone else's business. Take on responsibilities that lead to a higher income, better cash flow and less debt. Learn from experience. Refrain from letting others call the shots.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Look at the possibilities, then set your course of action. A disciplined approach to how you handle responsibilities will do wonders for your reputation..
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Follow a path that allows you to use your skills. Taking a different approach to how you handle money will lead to greater control and less outside interference. Don't waste time arguing.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Map out your course and take flight. Don't waste your time following others. Take advantage of any opportunity that comes along, and you'll be calling the shots instead of playing second fiddle.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Learn from the changes others make. Be a good student and a better teacher. Set examples for others, and you will feel good about the decisions you make. Be good to yourself.
Oct. 14