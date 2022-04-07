Event: “Spamilton: An American Parody,” Live at Heritage Center Performing Arts Series.
Time/date: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 19.
Site: John and Alice Butler Hall, Heritage Center, University of Dubuque.
Cost: Starting at $35 for the general public; starting at $30 for UD faculty and staff, alumni, parents of current UD students, military and veterans; first ticket $10 for UD students, with additional tickets starting at $30. Ticket prices increase by $5 at midnight the day of the event. Tickets can be purchased from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 90 minutes prior to events at the Farber Box Office, Heritage Center, University of Dubuque, 2255 Bennett St.; by calling 563-585-SHOW; or by visiting www.dbq.edu/heritagecenter.
Tidbits
“Spamilton: An American Parody” is a comedic crash course of the Broadway blockbuster, “Hamilton.”
Gerard Alessandrini, the comedic mastermind behind the long-running hit, “Forbidden Broadway,” created a musical spoof that includes celebrity satires and pop culture zings, accompanied with hip-hop on the piano.
Alessandrini also worked in shows, such as “Madame X: The Musical,” “The Nutcracker & I” and Maury Yeston’s review of “Anything Can Happen in New York.”
Alessandrini has received awards, including the Drama League Lifetime Achievement Award, Obie Award, two Lucille Lortel Awards, seven Drama Desk Awards and a special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in Theatre.