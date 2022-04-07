'Spamilton: An American Parody'

“Spamilton: An American Parody” will be performed as part of the University of Dubuque’s Live at Heritage Center Performing Arts Series on Tuesday, April 19.v

Event: “Spamilton: An American Parody,” Live at Heritage Center Performing Arts Series.

Time/date: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 19.

Site: John and Alice Butler Hall, Heritage Center, University of Dubuque.

Cost: Starting at $35 for the general public; starting at $30 for UD faculty and staff, alumni, parents of current UD students, military and veterans; first ticket $10 for UD students, with additional tickets starting at $30. Ticket prices increase by $5 at midnight the day of the event. Tickets can be purchased from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 90 minutes prior to events at the Farber Box Office, Heritage Center, University of Dubuque, 2255 Bennett St.; by calling 563-585-SHOW; or by visiting www.dbq.edu/heritagecenter.

  • “Spamilton: An American Parody” is a comedic crash course of the Broadway blockbuster, “Hamilton.”
  • Gerard Alessandrini, the comedic mastermind behind the long-running hit, “Forbidden Broadway,” created a musical spoof that includes celebrity satires and pop culture zings, accompanied with hip-hop on the piano.
  • Alessandrini also worked in shows, such as “Madame X: The Musical,” “The Nutcracker & I” and Maury Yeston’s review of “Anything Can Happen in New York.”
  • Alessandrini has received awards, including the Drama League Lifetime Achievement Award, Obie Award, two Lucille Lortel Awards, seven Drama Desk Awards and a special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in Theatre.
  • A versatile cast of eight will perform.

