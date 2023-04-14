Deepak Chopra once said, “Eating is a natural way to feel happy. Overeating isn’t.” And yet, it’s estimated that around 100 million Americans are overeating an average of up to 18,000 extra calories a month.
Most of those folks can’t tell when they’ve had enough — but could turn their health (and weight) around if they learned how to sense when enough is enough.
The Cleveland Clinic suggests that it takes a while for your brain to register that your body is satiated and your stomach is full. Messages from the hormone leptin and a rise in your insulin levels don’t turn off your appetite right away. So if you’re overeating, here are four tricks to help you reduce your intake.
• Don’t think “enough” means “stuffed.” Understand that you want to eat until you are no longer hungry, not until you are full. At your next meal, consciously pay attention to when “no longer hungry” kicks in.
Recommended for you
• Eat slowly, savor the flavors, chew well, and put your fork down every few bites. Mindful eating gives your body time to send you the “stop eating” message you want to heed.
• Limit the portion size you put on your plate. It’s hard not to eat whatever is there. If you go back for seconds or thirds, you’ll become aware of your overeating habits.
• Learn which foods fill you up soonest. Likely examples are avocados, quinoa, broccoli and beans. Start with those. Try to hit “satisfied,” with your main course — and learn to skip dessert.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.