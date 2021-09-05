Hardcover Fiction
1. The Madness of Crowds, Louise Penny, Minotaur
2. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig, Viking
3. The Paper Palace, Miranda Cowley Heller, Riverhead Books
4. Billy Summers, Stephen King, Scribner
5. The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois, Honorée Fanonne Jeffers, Harper
6. Malibu Rising, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Ballantine
7. The Last Thing He Told Me, Laura Dave, S&S
8. Lightning Strike, William Kent Krueger, Atria Books
9. The Guide, Peter Heller, Knopf, $27, 9780525657767
10. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue, V.E. Schwab, Tor
11. Klara and the Sun, Kazuo Ishiguro, Knopf
12. Once There Were Wolves, Charlotte McConaghy, Flatiron Books
13. The Hill We Climb, Amanda Gorman, Viking
14. Project Hail Mary, Andy Weir, Ballantine
15. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. Hero of Two Worlds: The Marquis de Lafayette in the Age of Revolution, Mike Duncan, Public Affairs
2. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir, Michelle Zauner, Knopf
3. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
4. This Is Your Mind on Plants, Michael Pollan, Penguin Press
5. World Travel: An Irreverent Guide, Anthony Bourdain, Laurie Woolever, Ecco
6. All In: An Autobiography, Billie Jean King, Johnette Howard, Maryanne Vollers, Knopf
7. The Anthropocene Reviewed: Essays on a Human-Centered Planet, John Green, Dutton
8. Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest, Suzanne Simard, Knopf
9. Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents, Isabel Wilkerson, Random House
10. The Bomber Mafia: A Dream, a Temptation, and the Longest Night of the Second World War, Malcolm Gladwell, Little, Brown
11. The Premonition: A Pandemic Story, Michael Lewis, Norton
12. The Reckoning: Our Nation’s Trauma and Finding a Way to Heal, Mary L. Trump, St. Martin’s
13. The Comfort Book, Matt Haig, Penguin Life
14. Untamed, Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press
15. Breath: The New Science of a Lost Art, James Nestor, Riverhead Books
Trade Paperback Fiction
1. People We Meet on Vacation, Emily Henry, Berkley
2. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco
3. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay
4. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
5. Anxious People, Fredrik Backman, Washington Square Press
6. Hamnet, Maggie O’Farrell, Vintage
7. The Guest List, Lucy Foley, Morrow
8. The Night Watchman, Louise Erdrich, Harper Perennial
9. The House in the Cerulean Sea, TJ Klune, Tor
10. Mexican Gothic, Silvia Moreno-Garcia, Del Rey
11. Beach Read, Emily Henry, Berkley
12. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press
13. The Silent Patient, Alex Michaelides, Celadon Books
14. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous, Ocean Vuong, Penguin
15. The Thursday Murder Club, Richard Osman, Penguin
Trade Paperback Nonfiction
1. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
2. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma, Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., Penguin
3. Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures, Merlin Sheldrake, Random House
4. The Body: A Guide for Occupants, Bill Bryson, Anchor
5. Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial
6. The Old Farmer’s Almanac 2022, Old Farmer’s Almanac
7. Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood, Trevor Noah, One World
8. Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI, David Grann, Vintage
9. All We Can Save: Truth, Courage, and Solutions for the Climate Crisis, Ayana Elizabeth Johnson, Katharine K. Wilkinson (Eds.), One World
10. The Four Agreements: A Practical Guide to Personal Freedom, Don Miguel Ruiz, Amber-Allen
11. How to Change Your Mind, Michael Pollan, Penguin12. Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly, Anthony Bourdain, Ecco
13. Hood Feminism: Notes from the Women That a Movement Forgot, Mikki Kendall, Penguin
14. Vesper Flights, Helen Macdonald, Grove Press
15. How to Do Nothing: Resisting the Attention Economy, Jenny Odell, Melville House
Mass Market
1. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
2. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
3. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino, Harper Perennial
4. Dune Messiah, Frank Herbert, Ace
5. Good Omens, Neil Gaiman, Terry Pratchett, Morrow
6. Animal Farm, George Orwell, Signet
7. Bombshell, Sarah MacLean, Avon
8. Lord of the Flies, William Golding, Penguin
9. The Way of Kings, Brandon Sanderson, Tor
10. Foundation, Isaac Asimov, Spectra
Early and Middle Grade Readers
1. Cat Kid Comic Club, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
2. Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories, Jeff Kinney, Abrams
3. A Wolf Called Wander, Rosanne Parry, Greenwillow Books
4. Allergic, Megan Wagner Lloyd, Michelle Mee Nutter (Illus.), Graphix
5. Super Extra Deluxe Essential Handbook (Pokémon), Scholastic
6. Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Adventure, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
7. Guts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
8. Ghosts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
9. Smile, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
10. Twins, Varian Johnson, Shannon Wright (Illus.), Graphix
11. Sisters, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
12. New Kid, Jerry Craft, Quill Tree Books
13. When Stars Are Scattered, Victoria Jamieson, Omar Mohamed, Dial Books
14. Ground Zero, Alan Gratz, Scholastic
15. The One and Only Bob, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
Young Adult
1. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
2. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
3. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
4. Firekeeper’s Daughter, Angeline Boulley, Henry Holt and Co. BYR
5. The Inheritance Games, Jennifer Lynn Barnes, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
6. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf Books for Young Readers
7. Hatchet, Gary Paulsen, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
8. Ace of Spades, Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé, Feiwel & Friends
9. The Downstairs Girl, Stacey Lee, G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers
10. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
11. The Giver, Lois Lowry, HMH Books for Young Readers
12. Legendborn (An Indies Introduce Title), Tracy Deonn, Margaret K. McElderry Books
13. Six Crimson Cranes, Elizabeth Lim, Knopf Books for Young Readers
14. These Violent Delights, Chloe Gong, Margaret K. McElderry Books
15. Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You, Jason Reynolds, Ibram X. Kendi, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
Children’s Illustrated
1. Time for School, Little Blue Truck, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), Clarion Books
2. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
3. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, World of Eric Carle
4. Cat Problems, Jory John, Lane Smith (Illus.), Random House Studio
5. The Pigeon HAS to Go to School!, Mo Willems, Hyperion Books for Children
6. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
7. Room on the Broom, Julia Donaldson, Axel Scheffler (Illus.), Dial Books
8. Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?, Bill Martin, Jr., Eric Carle (Illus.), Henry Holt and Co. BYR
9. Good Night, Gorilla, Peggy Rathmann, G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers
10. We Are Water Protectors, Carole Lindstrom, Michaela Goade (Illus.), Roaring Brook Press
11. Blueberries for Sal, Robert McCloskey, Puffin
12. We Don’t Eat Our Classmates, Ryan T. Higgins, Disney/Hyperion
13. Little Blue Truck, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), Clarion Books
14. The Snowy Day, Ezra Jack Keats, Viking Books for Young Readers
15. Itty-Bitty Kitty-Corn, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), Abrams
Children’s Series
1. Dog Man, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
2. Wings of Fire, Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
3. Magic Tree House, Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
4. Elephant and Piggie, Mo Willems, Hyperion
5. Harry Potter, J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
6. Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
7. The Bad Guys, Aaron Blabey, Scholastic
8. I Survived, Lauren Tarshis, Scholastic
9. Six of Crows, Leigh Bardugo, Henry Holt and Co. BYR
10. Dragon Masters, Tracey West, Scholastic