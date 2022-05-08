What's it worth on eBay? Buying the mother of all rocks

A few months ago, a local family asked for some help in cleaning their parents’ home. In the process of preparing the home for an estate sale, we found two very large and unusual rocks sitting in the yard.
When I inquired about them, I was told that one was to be the headstone for their mother’s grave next to their father who already had his headstone set. We arranged to have one of the two sent to the cemetery.
That allowed us to sell the other stone. Finding no buyers at the estate sale, we had the rock moved to the front of our store in Galena, Ill. Many people asked about this “mother of all rocks,” and we shared the story with them.
We created an ad for this stone and posted it on eBay with the title, “Large Petrified Wood Log Tree Trunk from the Petrified Forest Arizona.” The stone is a very large and high-quality specimen of petrified wood.
The process that forms petrified wood takes place when the organic material is replaced by minerals that have crystalized and take on the appearance of the tree showing bark, branches and even the trees growth rings. This 220-million-year-old mother of all rocks sold for $2,000 to a collector in Michigan.
