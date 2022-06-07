A twisted fairy tale for everyone, “Shrek the Musical” is the story of a green ogre who, after being mocked and feared his entire life, retreats to an ugly green swamp to exist in happy isolation.
But when a gang of homeless fairytale characters raid his sanctuary because they’ve been evicted by the vertically challenged Lord Farquaad, Shrek strikes a deal to get their homes back so he can once again live in peace.
But Farquaad strikes a deal of his own, saying he’ll give the fairy-tale characters their homes back if Shrek rescues Princess Fiona.
Shrek obliges, but there’s something strange and different about this pretty princess. He likes her a lot. But why does she always run off when the sun sets?
Tidbits
Based on the DreamWorks 2001 animated film, the original source for the story was children’s writer and illustrator William Steig’s 1990 book of the same name.
A famed “New Yorker” cartoonist, Steig didn’t start writing for children until he was 60 years old. He lived to see the release of the first film, and when asked his opinion about the movie, he responded “It’s vulgar, it’s disgusting and I loved it.”
The musical version opened on Broadway in 2008, and was an immediate hit, running for 441 performances and garnering eight Tony Award nominations before closing in 2010.
The cast and crew is made up of 38 high school students from Bell Tower’s free summer musical program.
Bell Tower’s youth programs were founded in 2005. Each year, the program produces two full-scale musicals: one for kids ages seven to 16 and one for high school students. The program serves more than 1,000 young people every year, who are invited to participate at no cost.
