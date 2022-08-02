HARDCOVER FICTION
1. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow
Gabrielle Zevin, Knopf, $28, 9780593321201
2. Lessons in Chemistry
Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday, $29, 9780385547345
3. Horse
Geraldine Brooks, Viking, $28, 9780399562969
4. Sea of Tranquility
Emily St. John Mandel, Knopf, $25, 9780593321447
5. The It Girl
Ruth Ware, Gallery/Scout Press, $28.99, 9781982155261
6. Portrait of an Unknown Woman
Daniel Silva, Harper, $29.99, 9780062834850
7. Lapvona
Ottessa Moshfegh, Penguin Press, $27, 9780593300268
8. The Hotel Nantucket
Elin Hilderbrand, Little, Brown, $29, 9780316258678
9. The Midnight Library
Matt Haig, Viking, $26, 9780525559474
10. This Time Tomorrow
Emma Straub, Riverhead Books, $28, 9780525539001
11. The Paris Apartment
Lucy Foley, Morrow, $28.99, 9780063003057
12. The House Across the Lake
Riley Sager, Dutton, $27, 9780593183199
13. The Daughter of Doctor Moreau
Silvia Moreno-Garcia, Del Rey, $28, 9780593355336
14. Nightcrawling
Leila Mottley, Knopf, $28, 9780593318935
15. A Prayer for the Crown-Shy
Becky Chambers, Tordotcom, $21.99, 9781250236234
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. Happy-Go-Lucky
David Sedaris, Little, Brown, $29, 9780316392457
2. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir
Michelle Zauner, Knopf, $26.95, 9780525657743
3. An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us
Ed Yong, Random House, $30, 9780593133231
4. Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience
Brené Brown, Random House, $30, 9780399592553
5. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones
James Clear, Avery, $27, 9780735211292
6. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne, $22.99, 9780062976581
7. Thank You for Your Servitude: Donald Trump's Washington and the Price of Submission
Mark Leibovich, Penguin Press, $29, 9780593296318
8. The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story
Nikole Hannah-Jones, The New York Times Magazine, One World, $38, 9780593230572
9. Dirtbag, Massachusetts: A Confessional
Isaac Fitzgerald, Bloomsbury Publishing, $27, 9781635573978
10. River of the Gods: Genius, Courage, and Betrayal in the Search for the Source of the Nile
Candice Millard, Doubleday, $32.50, 9780385543101
11. Rogues: True Stories of Grifters, Killers, Rebels and Crooks
Patrick Radden Keefe, Doubleday, $30, 9780385548519
12. Taste: My Life Through Food
Stanley Tucci, Gallery Books, $28, 9781982168018
13. Leadership: Six Studies in World Strategy
Henry Kissinger, Penguin Press, $36, 9780593489444
14. Half Baked Harvest Every Day: Recipes for Balanced, Flexible, Feel-Good Meals
Tieghan Gerard, Clarkson Potter, $29.99, 9780593232552
15. The Dawn of Everything: A New History of Humanity
David Graeber, David Wengrow, FSG, $35, 9780374157357
On the Rise:
19. The Metaverse: And How it Will Revolutionize Everything
Matthew Ball, Liveright, $30, 9781324092032
From the leading theorist of the Metaverse comes the definitive account of the next internet: what the Metaverse is, what it will take to build it, and what it means for all of us.
TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION
1. Where the Crawdads Sing
Delia Owens, Putnam, $18, 9780593540480
2. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo
Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press, $17, 9781501161933
3. Book Lovers
Emily Henry, Berkley, $17, 9780593334836
4. It Ends with Us
Colleen Hoover, Atria, $16.99, 9781501110368
5. Verity
Colleen Hoover, Grand Central, $16.99, 9781538724736
6. Ugly Love
Colleen Hoover, Atria, $16.99, 9781476753188
7. People We Meet on Vacation
Emily Henry, Berkley, $16, 9781984806758
8. Beach Read
Emily Henry, Berkley, $16, 9781984806734
9. Malibu Rising
Taylor Jenkins Reid, Ballantine, $18, 9781524798673
10. Circe
Madeline Miller, Back Bay, $16.99, 9780316556323
11. Every Summer After
Carley Fortune, Berkley, $16, 9780593438534
12. November 9- Debut
Colleen Hoover, Atria, $16.99, 9781501110344
13. The Song of Achilles
Madeline Miller, Ecco, $16.99, 9780062060624
14. Reminders of Him
Colleen Hoover, Montlake, $15.95, 9781542025607
15. The Personal Librarian
Marie Benedict, Victoria Christopher Murray, Berkley, $17, 9780593101544
TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION
1. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants
Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $20, 9781571313560
2. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma
Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., Penguin, $19, 9780143127741
3. This Is Your Mind on Plants
Michael Pollan, Penguin, $18, 9780593296929
4. Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest
Suzanne Simard, Vintage, $17, 9780525565994
5. All About Love: New Visions
bell hooks, Morrow, $16.99, 9780060959470
6. The Bomber Mafia: A Dream, a Temptation, and the Longest Night of the Second World War
Malcolm Gladwell, Back Bay, $18.99, 9780316296816
7. Educated: A Memoir (An Indies Introduce Title)
Tara Westover, Random House, $18.99, 9780399590528
8. How to Focus (Mindfulness Essentials #9)
Thich Nhat Hanh, Jason DeAntonis (Illus.), Parallax Press, $9.95, 9781952692178
9. The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz
Erik Larson, Crown, $20, 9780385348737
10. Fox and I: An Uncommon Friendship
Catherine Raven, Spiegel & Grau, $18, 9781954118119
11. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don't Know
Malcolm Gladwell, Back Bay, $18.99, 9780316299220
12. Between Two Kingdoms: A Memoir of a Life Interrupted
Suleika Jaouad, Random House, $18, 9780399588600
13. The Four Agreements: A Practical Guide to Personal Freedom
Don Miguel Ruiz, Amber-Allen, $12.95, 9781878424310
14. Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures
Merlin Sheldrake, Random House, $18, 9780525510321
15. A Swim in a Pond in the Rain: In Which Four Russians Give a Master Class on Writing, Reading, and Life
George Saunders, Random House, $18.99, 9781984856036
MASS MARKET
1. Dune
Frank Herbert, Ace, $10.99, 9780593438367
2. 1984
George Orwell, Signet, $9.99, 9780451524935
3. Where the Crawdads Sing
Delia Owens, Putnam, $9.99, 9780593540350
4. Dune Messiah
Frank Herbert, Ace, $9.99, 9780593098233
5. Animal Farm
George Orwell, Signet, $9.99, 9780451526342
6. Slaughterhouse-Five
Kurt Vonnegut, Laurel Leaf, $7.99, 9780440180296
7. Lord of the Flies
William Golding, Penguin, $11, 9780399501487
8. Mistborn: The Final Empire
Brandon Sanderson, Tor, $9.99, 9781250318541
9. The Shining
Stephen King, Anchor, $9.99, 9780307743657
10. The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy
Douglas Adams, Del Rey, $7.99, 9780345391803
EARLY & MIDDLE GRADE READERS
1. The First Cat in Space Ate Pizza
Mac Barnett, Shawn Harris (Illus.), Katherine Tegen Books, $15.99, 9780063084087
2. The One and Only Bob
Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper, $8.99, 9780062991324
3. Smile: A Graphic Novel
Raina Telgemeier, Graphix, $12.99, 9781338740264
4. Hatchet
Gary Paulsen, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers, $9.99, 9781481486293
5. Drama: A Graphic Novel
Raina Telgemeier, Scholastic, $12.99, 9781338801897
6. You Know, Sex: Bodies, Gender, Puberty, and Other Things- Debut
Cory Silverberg, Fiona Smyth (Illus.), Triangle Square, $29.95, 9781644210802
7. Super Extra Deluxe Essential Handbook (Pokémon)
Scholastic, $14.99, 9781338714128
8. Sex Is a Funny Word: A Book about Bodies, Feelings, and YOU- Debut
Cory Silverberg, Fiona Smyth (Illus.), Triangle Square, $25.95, 9781609806064
9. Swim Team
Johnnie Christmas, HarperAlley, $12.99, 9780063056763
10. Sisters: A Graphic Novel
Raina Telgemeier, Scholastic, $12.99, 9781338801880
11. Charlotte's Web
E.B. White, Harper, $8.99, 9780064400558
12. A Wolf Called Wander
Rosanne Parry, Greenwillow Books, $7.99, 9780062895943
13. Minecraft: Guide to Combat
Mojang AB, The Official Minecraft Team, Random House Worlds, $12.99, 9780593355886
14. New Kid
Jerry Craft, Quill Tree Books, $12.99, 9780062691194
15. The Fort
Gordon Korman, Scholastic Press, $17.99, 9781338629149
YOUNG ADULT
1. We Were Liars
E. Lockhart, Ember, $10.99, 9780385741279
2. They Both Die at the End
Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books, $12.99, 9780062457806
3. One of Us Is Lying
Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press, $17.99, 9781524714680
4. Family of Liars
E. Lockhart, Delacorte Press, $19.99, 9780593485859
5. I Kissed Shara Wheeler
Casey McQuiston, Wednesday Books, $19.99, 9781250244451
6. The Girl from the Sea: A Graphic Novel
Molly Knox Ostertag, Graphix, $14.99, 9781338540574
7. The Book Thief
Markus Zusak, Knopf, $14.99, 9780375842207
8. Hell Followed with Us
Andrew Joseph White, Peachtree Teen, $18.99, 9781682633243
9. Gallant
V.E. Schwab, Greenwillow Books, $18.99, 9780062835772
10. Violet Made of Thorns- Debut
Gina Chen, Delacorte Press, $18.99, 9780593427538
11. Firekeeper's Daughter
Angeline Boulley, Henry Holt and Co. BYR, $18.99, 9781250766564
12. Iron Widow
Xiran Jay Zhao, Penguin Teen Canada, $17.99, 9780735269934
13. Legendborn (An Indies Introduce Title)
Tracy Deonn, Margaret K. McElderry Books, $13.99, 9781534441613
14. All of Us Villains
Amanda Foody, Christine Lynn Herman, Tor Teen, $10.99, 9781250789273
15. I Must Betray You
Ruta Sepetys, Philomel Books, $18.99, 9781984836038
CHILDREN'S ILLUSTRATED
1. Goodnight Moon
Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper, $8.99, 9780694003617
2. The Very Hungry Caterpillar
Eric Carle, World of Eric Carle, $10.99, 9780399226908
3. Where's Waldo?
Martin Handford, Candlewick, $8.99, 9781536210651
4. Dragons Love Tacos
Adam Rubin, Daniel Salmieri (Illus.), Dial, $18.99, 9780803736801
5. Where the Wild Things Are
Maurice Sendak, Harper, $19.95, 9780060254926
6. Bluey: The Pool
Penguin Young Readers, $4.99, 9780593385685
7. Where's Waldo? The Totally Essential Travel Collection
Martin Handford, Candlewick, $14.99, 9781536224399
8. Bluey: Camping
Penguin Young Readers, $5.99, 9780593519103
9. Little Blue Truck
Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), Clarion Books, $8.99, 9780358451228
10. Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?
Bill Martin, Jr., Eric Carle (Illus.), Henry Holt and Co. BYR, $8.99, 9780805047905
11. Good Night, Gorilla
Peggy Rathmann, Putnam, $7.99, 9780399230035
12. Knight Owl
Christopher Denise, Christy Ottaviano Books, $17.99, 9780316310628
13. Where's Waldo? The Fantastic Journey
Martin Handford, Candlewick, $8.99, 9781536210972
14. Where's Waldo Now?
Martin Handford, Candlewick, $8.99, 9781536210668
15. Blueberries for Sal
Robert McCloskey, Puffin, $8.99, 9780140501698
CHILDREN'S SERIES
1. Heartstopper (hardcover and paperback)
Alice Oseman, Graphix
2. Wings of Fire (hardcover and paperback)
Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
3. The Summer I Turned Pretty (hardcover and paperback)
Jenny Han, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
4. The Bad Guys (paperback)
Aaron Blabey, Scholastic
5. Dog Man (hardcover)
Dav Pilkey, Graphix
6. Diary of a Wimpy Kid (hardcover)
Jeff Kinney, Amulet
7. Elephant and Piggie (hardcover)
Mo Willems, Hyperion
8. Magic Tree House (hardcover and paperback)
Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
9. Harry Potter (hardcover and paperback)
J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
10. Cat Kid Comic Club (hardcover)
Dav Pilkey, Graphix
