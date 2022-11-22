Clarke University will host its annual, “Blessed Christmas,” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, in Sacred Heart Chapel.

The concert is a portrayal of the Christmas story told through music and scripture, and presented by the Clarke Collegiate Singers and Melos, under the direction of Amanda Huntleigh, assistant professor of music and director of choral activities; as well as the Clarke String Orchestra and Wind Ensemble, under the direction of Rob Stull, assistant professor of music and director of instrumental activities.

