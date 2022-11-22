Clarke University will host its annual, “Blessed Christmas,” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, in Sacred Heart Chapel.
The concert is a portrayal of the Christmas story told through music and scripture, and presented by the Clarke Collegiate Singers and Melos, under the direction of Amanda Huntleigh, assistant professor of music and director of choral activities; as well as the Clarke String Orchestra and Wind Ensemble, under the direction of Rob Stull, assistant professor of music and director of instrumental activities.
This year’s “Blessed Christmas” will feature flute soloist Laura Canelo-Cohen.
Originally from the Dominican Republic, she graduated from Columbus State University and holds a masters degree in contemporary music from the University of Valencia. She also obtained her doctorate in musical arts in flute performance and pedagogy from the University of Iowa and is the flute instructor at Clarke.
Canelo-Cohen and the Collegiate Singers will premiere, “I Looked to the East,” by Dubuque native and Clarke graduate Adam O’Dell, as part of the John and Nancy Lease Commission Series.
General admission tickets are $12, and the program is free for Clarke students, employees, and for those younger than 18. Tickets can be reserved by visiting www.clarke.edu/blessedchristmas or by calling 563-588-6593.
