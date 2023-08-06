“The Swine Republic,” by Chris Jones (Ice Cube Press, LLC, ISBN 9781948509404)
Chris Jones, research engineer with IIHR-Hydroscience & Engineering at the University of Iowa, has confronted the impact of Iowa large-scale agriculture on the environment head-on in his book, “The Swine Republic.” It’s a compilation from a blog he has published during the past several years.
An Iowa native, Jones holds a Ph.D. in analytical chemistry from Montana State University and worked previously at the Des Moines Water Works and the Iowa Soybean Association.
There is really no sacred cow in agriculture, or perhaps more appropriately pig, that Jones leaves unscathed.
Jones takes to task overapplication of both commercial fertilizer and manure, tilling, lack of buffer strips along waterways, fall tillage and applying manure on snow or frozen ground, all practices he says have loaded Iowa’s waterways with nitrogen and phosphorous, ultimately contributing to the Gulf of Mexico Dead Zone. He says the manure generated by hogs, dairy and beef cattle, laying chickens and turkeys is equal to that of 134 million people.
Jones also says the pursuit of higher yields, whatever the cost, has resulted in dire damage to the environment.
“... farmers operate within a more bushels/lower price spiral. We’ve rewarded their productivity increases with less money per bushel, just like wage earners in our society.”
Jones also tasks Iowa’s master matrix for animal confinement evaluation, saying it does little if anything to protect the environment.
He also cites a study that concludes, “in fact corn ethanol may be worse than gasoline when the inputs and land use change needed to grow corn are considered.”
Jones recommends the following approaches to cleaner water:
Make farmers apply Iowa State University recommended amounts of nitrogen.
Quit farming in the two-year floodplain and buffer perennial streams.
Ban fall tillage.
Ban application of manure to snow and frozen ground.
Rework the master matrix rules such that the Department of Natural Resources effectively can enforce them and require nitrogen and phosphorous application at recommended rates commensurate with ISU’s guidelines in the N rate calculator.
Jones also says the existing system of corn, soybeans and confined animal feeding operations should be regulated, Iowa farms should be diversified and fuel ethanol should be eliminated.
Undoubtedly, Jones’ recommendations are thought-provoking, if not argument-provoking. They’re at least worthy of discussion until a solution can be found.
Tidemann writes from Estherville, Iowa. His Facebook page is Author Michael Tidemann.