'The Swine Republic'

“The Swine Republic,” by Chris Jones.

 Contributed

“The Swine Republic,” by Chris Jones (Ice Cube Press, LLC, ISBN 9781948509404)

Chris Jones, research engineer with IIHR-Hydroscience & Engineering at the University of Iowa, has confronted the impact of Iowa large-scale agriculture on the environment head-on in his book, “The Swine Republic.” It’s a compilation from a blog he has published during the past several years.

Recommended for you

Tidemann writes from Estherville, Iowa. His Facebook page is Author Michael Tidemann.