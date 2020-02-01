Like it or not, religion is playing a role in the 2020 election cycle.
Can you blame liberals for confronting Evangelicals about backing someone as sinful as President Trump? Does it surprise anyone when those Evangelicals say he was a better choice than Hilary Clinton or other progressive Democrats?
I wonder what Jesus would think about our president? How would he feel about abortion? Would he condemn the 1 percent? Would he be OK with gay marriage? Is he a judgmental Savior or simply a forgiving, loving one?
Many people insist they know the answers to questions such as these, choosing their favorite Bible verses to justify their claims.
If he appeared today, I believe Jesus would surprise and amaze us with new wisdom, just as did with people in his day. Somehow, he would make each of us see the other side of things, to cause us to ponder, which we seem incapable of doing anymore.
I have chosen some quotes from Jesus, too, not as evidence of a side I believe in, but instead to exhibit some of his many facets.
In the Beatitudes in Matthew 5, Jesus definitely favored the downcast over the wealthy:
“Blessed are the poor in spirit, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven. Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted. Blessed are the meek, for they will inherit the earth ...”
And he caused a rich man to depart in sadness in Mark 10:
“Go and sell all your possessions and give the money to the poor, and you will have treasure in heaven. Then come, follow me.”
Yet, Jesus doesn’t discriminate with his views on God as judge in John 12:
“If anyone hears my words and does not keep them, I do not judge him; for I did not come to judge the world but to save the world. The one who rejects me and does not receive my words has a judge; the word that I have spoken will judge him on the last day.”
As wonderful and forgiving as he was, he also spoke of damnation. For example, in Matthew 13:
“This is how it will be at the end of the age. The angels will come and separate the wicked from the righteous and throw them into the blazing furnace, where there will be weeping and gnashing of teeth.”
When Evangelicals are confronted with the sins of Trump, they can turn to Matthew 7:
“Why do you look at the speck of sawdust in your brother’s eye and pay no attention to the plank in your own eye? How can you say to your brother, ‘Let me take the speck out of your eye,’ when all the time there is a plank in your own eye? You hypocrite, first take the plank out of your own eye, and then you will see clearly to remove the speck from your brother’s eye.”
Or John 8:7, when a mob of villagers pressured Jesus to have a prostitute stoned:
“So when they continued asking him, he lifted up himself, and said to them, ‘He that is without sin among you, let him first cast a stone at her.’”
To calm the storm of division today, his powerful words in Matthew 22 might go a long way:
“Teacher, which is the greatest commandment in the Law?” Jesus replied: “‘Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind.’ This is the first and greatest commandment. And the second is like it: ‘Love your neighbor as yourself.’”
That’s not always easy, especially if your neighbor is one of those loudmouth types who disagrees with everything you believe is “the truth.”
But Jesus speaks of this, too, in Luke 6:
“But to you who are listening I say: Love your enemies, do good to those who hate you, bless those who curse you, pray for those who mistreat you ... If you love those who love you, what credit is that to you? Even sinners love those who love them.”
Regardless of how you might interpret these or the many other quotes from Jesus in the Bible, we all are sinners. If you remember that, it might make it easier to try to listen and understand those sinners across the aisle from you.