Site: St. Joseph Auditorium, Hoffmann Hall, Henion Street and Loras Boulevard.
Cost: $10 for general admission; and free for current Loras College students, faculty and staff (ID required at the door).Tickets are available online at lorasplayers.yolasite.com or at the door. Additional fees apply when purchasing online.
Synopsis
“Eurydice” reimagines the classic myth of Orpheus and Eurydice. Traditionally told through Orpheus’s perspective of his infamous pilgrimage to the underworld to save his wife, the play tells the story through the eyes of Eurydice.
With contemporary characters, plots twists and a script written to be a playground for designers, the play is a fresh look at a timeless love story.
Tidbits
The cast includes Loras College seniors Ellianna Stine, Sean Spicerand Taylor Hrabak; junior Trent Sanchez; sophomores Ellie Coleman and Abbie Determan; and freshman Sean McCluskey.
Ryan Decker is directing the production. He also is sound designer, with scenic and lighting design by Tracey Richardson, costume design by Courtney Cobb, stage management by Emerald Barnes-Seger and production assistance by Kat Gomez.
Eurydice’s story can be found in cultural myths, including Sumerian, Japanese, Mayan and Indian. The story of Lot’s wife also has been cited as a source for the ancient Greek myth.
Written by Sarah Ruhl, a native of Wilmette, Ill., the play had its world premiere in 2003 at the Madison (Wis.) Repertory Theatre.
Ruhl wrote the libretto for an opera based on the play, which premiered at the Los Angeles Opera in 2020.
The Loras Players are taking the stage for the first time this academic year.
