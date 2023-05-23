Times/dates: 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, June 2-3 and 9-10; 2 p.m. Sunday, June 4.
Site: Five Flags Bijou Theater, 405 Main St.
Cost: $20. Purchase tickets at fiveflagscenter.com. Fees apply for online purchases. Tickets also can be purchased at the box office at the Locust Street entrance from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, or at the door (cash only) beginning one hour before each performance.
On performance dates, tickets will not be available to purchase online after 5 p.m. Friday or all day Saturday and Sunday.
Synopsis
In the office of Asymptote, a hip literary journal, the young, idealistic and cynical staff is hard at work, while outside in the public park a political protest ensues.
When one of the protesters breaches the journal’s offices, emotional conundrums begin. Is it an opportunity to participate in the defining activist movement of their generation? Or is it the difference between sincere action and skillful self-promotion?
“The New Sincerity” is a comedy about the blurred line between believing in something and jumping on the bandwagon, and beckons us to enter the world of young adults trying to figure out what matters in life against a backdrop of turbulent political times.
Tidbits
The cast includes Chelsea Middendorf, Michael Storm, Logan Eigenberger and Alannah Walker, with Lynda Mackie directing.
Playwright Alena Smith is known for creating, producing and writing “Dickinson,” a comedy-drama about poet Emily Dickinson that ran on Apple+ for three seasons.
Smith originally set her play during the “Occupy Wall Street” movement, but Mackie has chosen to remove any mention of a specific protest so audiences can more easily relate to the play through their experiences and issues they are passionate about.
Quotable, from director Lynda Mackie
“I did give (the play) a bit of a twist, because with our recent political climate, I really want the audience to decide for themselves what the protest is about.”
“It’s comedy with a message. There are so many funny parts in it. You will laugh a lot.”
“It’s a fine line that you walk when you participate in protests. That’s what’s so fascinating about this play. Is it sincere action or is it self-promotion?”
“I want the audience to come and enjoy the humor. But I would also like them to look deep within themselves and think about why they want to make change, what that looks like and why they’re taking part. I think that’s a healthy thing to do in our political climate.”
“I have done my share of theater and it’s great fun, but the theater I really love is the type that makes you think.”